Sani resort: a restorative, guilt-free retreat for frazzled adults craving some luxury

Finding a family holiday that excites the kids, gives you some downtime, and has minimal impact on the planet can feel like mission impossible. But such places do exist, and Sani is one of the very best.

Sani resort's beach and protected forest (Image credit: Sani Resort)

Ensconced on the Kassandra coast, this eco-reserve is quite literally a sanctuary. It’s surrounded by 7km of powdery soft beaches, 110 hectares of protected wetlands and 20km of lush forest trails, and it boasts spectacular views over the Aegen sea and Mount Olympus. It's selfie heaven. Add to this the world-class wellness facilities, the audacious spaciousness of the place, the exceptional, diverse cuisine, and you have everything you need to recover from the rigours of life, while the young ones have the absolute time of theirs.

View from inside the new Sani Asterias Beachfront Residential Suites (Image credit: Sani Resort)

Deciding to go to Sani is the easy part, picking where to stay when you get there, less so. The resort has five areas, each with a different vibe. Our pick for accommodation is the new Sani Asterias Beachfront Residential Suites, which open in June. These are the most exclusive suites at the resort, and have been designed to provide seamless indoor outdoor living. They’re incredibly private and are surrounded by luscious gardens, they open straight onto the beachfront (and that no filter required view of the ocean), and come with private infinity pools that will definitely wash away your anxieties.

A two bedroom Sani Asterias Beachfront Residential Suite (Image credit: Sani Resort)

But if you’re craving somewhere you can mingle more easily and have a more traditional holiday experience — hit up Sani Beach. Try Porto if you want the throng of the private Marina and restaurants on your doorstep. Go to Dunes if you’re child free or the parents of teenagers and want a great bar scene. And pick Club if you hike or want to commune with nature from your terrace.

Just *some* of the sports facilities (Image credit: Sani Resort)

Spoiler alert: leaving your room won’t be easy, but there’s dozens of compelling reasons to. There’s those instagramable views, but the activity schedule is also packed full of things that will leave you feeling glorious and smug. There’s a robust programme of experiences and activities, including yoga, pilates, meditation sessions and workouts to help you disconnect from life back home, but you’ll find more unusual offerings too, many of which you can enjoy with the fam. Reconnect with your loved ones on the high ropes courses, on the archery range or while mountain biking. Or bond while birdwatching, trying watersports and diving. If any of you want to leave with a new skill, then learn from world-renowned experts at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre , the Bear Grylls Survival Academy and Chelsea FC Football Academy . Spectating or relaxing more your thing? Slink off to one of five — FIVE! — Anne Semonin spas for a glow up, and send your kids off to enjoy wholesome activities, like mermaid swim sessions, the pump track, or kids club. Boredom just doesn’t exist here.

The private marina at sunset (Image credit: Sani Resort)

Guilt doesn’t exist here either. Sustainability is baked into what they do so you can indulge completely with no need to feel bad. Sani won three sustainability awards in 2023, and they’re Greece's first certified carbon neutral resort, plus they’re powered by 100% renewable energy. And this year Sani will hit the first milestone of its triple zero goal: it becomes plastic free and stops sending any waste to landfill. That’s not all though, they have a zero waste kitchen, and over 60% of their produce is sourced locally. There's that smug feeling again…

A dish from Tomata restaurant (Image credit: Sani Resort)

Speaking of food, you’ll eat tremendously. There are over 40 restaurants offering masses of gastronomic treats, from traditional Greek and Italian, to French Haute Cuisine, and modern Peruvian and Japanese, and they all cater to dietary requirements.

The view from Katsu restaurant (Image credit: Sani Resort)

Three of the restaurants have menus designed by Michelin starred chefs — but don’t panic! There are options that will delight even the pickiest of eaters. You’ll find the restaurants scattered around the resort, but there’s a buzzy strip along the private marina, where you can first indulge in some boujee retail therapy before drinking and dining as the sun goes down over the bobbing yachts.

Sani Hill where Sani Gourmet and Sani Festival take place (Image credit: Sani Resort)

Naturally, there’s always some entertainment to be found at Sani, but in July and August they kick it up a notch and put on two festivals: Sani Gourmet and Sani Festival. The first, unsurprisingly, is a food festival hosting Michelin-starred chefs and sommeliers. Guests can sample the latest gastronomic trends and best wines from around the world. The second is a music festival — the largest privately organised one in Greece — that showcases musicians from the jazz, contemporary, and musical theatre scenes. It's the perfect place to unwind and make mems together — performances are on an ancient hilltop, against a backdrop of ruins, and the pollution-free sky is bursting with stars.