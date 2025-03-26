I’m a fashion editor with a toddler and I recommend CYBEX's travel buggies to all my mum friends

As a busy mum of one with another baby on the way, I often get asked by my friends which baby products I’m glad I invested in the first time round, and which I wish I hadn’t bothered with. Every single time, I tell them that my lightweight and easy-to-use pram by CYBEX has been my saviour, especially for those busy days in the city and when travelling. It also happens to be stylish, something I’m not immune to given my role as a fashion editor.

For those not in the know, CYBEX are all about making young families’ lives easier thanks to their range of prams, car seats, baby carriers and kids furniture and accessories, all created with design, safety, functionality in mind.

It just so happens that CYBEX have launched their new 2025 collection of travel and comfort buggies, upgrading their bestselling products with new features and colourways. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t tempted for baby number two.

My beloved ORFEO pram, which I’ve used for every single holiday since my daughter was born almost three years ago, as well as days out in London, is now available in an array of stylish hues including Candy Pink, Stormy Blue and Canvas White. More importantly, it’s super compact - when folded, it’s easy to carry thanks to its bespoke strap, and is hand luggage compatible with most airlines. It also features an ergonomic lie-flat recline for naps on the go - something I’ve been thankful for many, many times.

But CYBEX aren’t just about the ORFEO, in fact, they have three other prams I’m also recommending to my mum friends - and they all have their own benefits.

The BEEZY is the perfect cosy city buggy that doesn’t compromise on comfort or style. It has all terrain wheels that navigate pavements beautifully, and also features a full lie-flat recline which you can use from newborn age. It’s also compatible with any CYBEX car seat to make journeys even smoother.

If it’s an everyday pram they’re after, then the EEZY S TWIST +2 is a literal game changer thanks to its rotating design. With a quick, one-handed twist, its seat unit rotates 360° without detaching, so that you can have your child facing you or forward facing, ideal for the transition from newborn to older babies. Without mentioning it’s easier on your back. This buggy can also carry a Cot S or CYBEX infant car seat, for even more flexibility.

Then there is the LIBELLE, which is the perfect travel companion on any journey. It weighs just 6kg and when folded, can fit in overhead compartments on planes and trains. Genius.

These are the prams I recommend to all my mum friends - the one thing I can’t help them with is choosing.