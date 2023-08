Fern Buckley is a journalist and presenter from the south, who has a huge passion for football and motor racing, as well as driving a positive change for equality in sport. She hosts the weekly Women's Sport Show on BBC Radio Solent, as well as reporting on Formula 1 and women's football for talkSPORT.





During her time as a presenter, she has interviewed some of the biggest names in sport, from Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman to Olympic stars Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe, as well as former British No.1 tennis star Johanna Konta.





Follow her on Instagram for more.