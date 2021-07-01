Washable, wipeable paint that keeps your walls looking just as good as first painted? Why thank you, Crown Paints

Happy decorating!



We’ve all been there, you’ve spent the entire weekend painting your bedroom when you could’ve been binging reruns of Dawson’s Creek on Netflix. Monday morning, you swing on your crossbody in a hurry and knock the wall. Oh no, there’s a big scuff… on the paintwork! And yes, you are officially a fully-fledged adult when you care more about your freshly painted walls than your new raspberry Strathberry bag.

And now it’s too late to put right; your enthusiasm has evaporated into thin air and you washed the brush up hours ago. Next time: choose Netflix, you decide. No, no we say, stop right there. Your love for home interiors isn’t going anywhere and the best decorating looks are always worth the time. Let’s face it, if remote working and endless days at home are set to continue, you’re going to want to redecorate. And when you find out just how fantastic this new emulsion from Crown Paints is, you’re going to want to paint every room.

The talented folk at Crown Paints have masterminded a new and incredibly advanced wall paint: easyclean® Breatheasy® Matt Emulsion. Grubby finger marks, pesky bag scuffs and greasy spills are no match for this ingenious washable, wipeable and durable paint for walls, ceilings, wood and metal. Whether you live alone, with housemates or your family – with or without pets and kids – you can trust that the perils of everyday life will be kept from ruining your walls.

You don’t have to just take our word for it, either. Easyclean® has been independently tested for the best scrub resistance and the results are pleasingly encouraging. In fact, it’s been proven to be 200 times tougher and more washable than other standard brand emulsions, making it Crown Paints’ most durable paint, yet. So those dreamy decorating schemes you’re lusting over can become a reality and stay instagrammable for longer. And mums over on Mumsnet feel the same, too, with lots of them having already given it a go, earning it 98% in their tests and a trusted Mumsnet rated badge. Go Crown Paints!

So, how does it work, exactly?

It’s all thanks to Crown Paints’ patented formula which has been expertly engineered with super strength to allow for more frequent wiping, which means no deterioration to your newly finished paintwork. What’s more, it comes with special Breatheasy® technology making it a healthier choice for your household – it’s low VOC, 99% solvent-free and asthma and allergy friendly.

We’re certain you’re going to want to use this fabulous paint in your living spaces, but it’s not just the lounge and bedroom where you can apply it. There are also specially designed formulas for kitchens and bathrooms, so you can confidently give these rooms a makeover knowing that your hard work won’t be in vain.

New easyclean® Breatheasy® Kitchen Matt boasts kitchen Greaseguard+ technology for added durability against grease and grime on top of its resistance to scuffs. Plus, it’s been designed to kill 99% of household germs on painted surfaces. So when staying safe in a global pandemic can often feel overwhelming, this extra layer of protection brings some welcomed peace of mind. And for keeping mould, moisture and humidity at bay in the bathroom, use easyclean® Breatheasy® Bathroom Mid Sheen emulsion with new Mouldguard+ steam and condensation resistance.

With all that in mind, now all that’s left to do is to browse the gorgeous colours from Crown Paints’ huge collection of over 50 shades, pick a decorating scheme and grab your paintbrush.

To see the full Crown Paints easyclean® Breatheasy® range and to buy head to Crownpaints.co.uk