“This was a vote for gender equality.”

In health news today, the amended UK abortion law 2022 has been tweaked to mean that women will permanently be able to order abortion pills via post in England and Wales.

While this has been an option for the past two years, these measures were only put in place in March 2020 as a result of the UK lockdowns and were not set to be permanent.

The postal option made abortion viable from your own home instead of heading in-clinic to have an abortion and accessible for the many across the UK who were isolating Instead of heading in-clinic to have an abortion, t

After fierce campaigning at the beginning of the year, MP’s voted to permanently amend the Health and Social Care Bill and made at-home abortion via postal pill legal.

When the bill was passed, Louise McCudden, who is the MSI Reproductive Choices’ advocacy and public affairs advisor, shared: “We are delighted that MPs have voted to keep the option of at-home abortion care.”

“This was a vote for evidence over ideology, a vote for reproductive rights, and a vote for gender equality.”

“Making this safe and popular service a permanent option will particularly benefit those who struggle to attend face-to-face appointments, including those in abusive relationships, those with caring responsibilities, and those without transport.”

“Everyone chooses abortion for different reasons and under different circumstances. It is important that we can offer options that take into account personal circumstances – and that includes taking both pills at home.”

It’s now thought that, since 2020 when the postal pill was introduced, over 150,000 women in the UK have used it. Many have commended the government for making the move towards more accessible healthcare.

Studies have indicated that both the science behind the postal pill, alongside perceptions about how effective they are, are overarchingly positive, with one February 2021 study concluding that at-home abortion options are “effective, safe, acceptable,” with further BMJ research published in the Sexual and Reproductive Health Journal found that 83% of patients said they prefer being able to access medicine via post.

Interestingly, further research has indicated that women are turning to illegal measures less, with 88% less demand for pills from illicit providers.

What do you think about the new law?