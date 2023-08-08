Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You'd have to have been living under a rock to have missed the hype around the Barbie movie. It's been impossible to miss the fanfare, with Greta Gerwig's history-making film already cemented as the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman. While videos of America Ferrara's iconic speech, memes of Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House and insights into the endless hidden Easter eggs in the movie have filled social media feeds since the release date, search for "Margot Robbie diet" has also skyrocketed, rising a massive 1300% in the last week.

That's right: interest in Robbie's diet is at it's highest point in five years following the release of the Barbie movie on July 21st.

So, how did Robbie train for the role? How did she fuel her body for dance routines, rollerblading, and long days on set? Well, while the actor - who plays the starring role of Barbie in the hit film - hasn't personally spoken out about the diet and lifestyle changes she undertook for the role, a handful of experts who were enlisted to help her have.

Keep scrolling for insight into how she ate and trained for the role, plus read what three qualified nutritionists have to say about how fixation on celebrity diets can often be damaging to your own health.

As the Margot Robbie diet trends - your need-to-knows

1. She built her meals and snacks around protein, healthy fats, and slow-release carbs

Emirates Woman reported that she was mindful of her intake of saturated fats, fast foods, sugary drinks and chocolate in preparation for the role, instead filling her plate with lean protein, salads, and slow-release carbohydrates.

Total Shape shared that a normal day looked something along the lines of:

Breakfast: Porridge with blueberries with a kale and apple smoothie.

Porridge with blueberries with a kale and apple smoothie. Lunch: Protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables: normally lemon chicken or mackerel with brown rice, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables: normally lemon chicken or mackerel with brown rice, tomatoes and cucumbers. Dinner: Protein and carbohydrates again, such as tuna steak and sweet potato.



That said, neither of the above have confirmed their sources for the information, and so the jury's out on whether that's what Robbie was actually eating.

2. She upped the amount of fermented foods she was eating

Skin health specialist Jasmina Vico shared with Harper's Bazaar that she worked with the star and the rest of the Barbie cast. While her role was largely focused on making sure the stars had glowing skin for filming, she maintains that good skin health is often linked to diet and gut health, so she always advises a 360 approach to beauty and nutrition.

So what foods was she recommending Robbie eat day-to-day? “Margot was eating fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, and kefir, all kinds of bitter foods, and berries," she shared with the magazine, to "promot[e] the healing and reducing the stress in the body."

3. She drank milk thistle tea

She also drank plenty of milk thistle tea to boost "skin luminosity and brightness," shares Vico.

4. She enjoyed her favourite treats, too

It wasn't all chicken, veggies and rice, don't worry - Robbie has been candid in past interviews about how she always still enjoys her favourite foods when preparing for a role, which span "beer, fries, burgers, waffles and chocolate."

She's also shared that she makes sure to adequately fuel her body for her long days - this role was fairly physical and included acting, dancing, and rollerblading, after all. She shared with Emirates Women: "I get miserable if I don't eat. I can't just have a salad every day and half a glass of wine every second day. I can't do it."

The actress at one of the many Barbie premiers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why our obsession with celebrity diets in 2023 is problematic - plus why Margot's diet won't necessarily work for you

That said, the sharp peak in interest in Robbie's diet is quite alarming to me as a Health Editor. The entire point of the movie is to showcase body diversity, applaud feminism, and wave goodbye to an era that minimised women to their mere looks.

The fact that one of the rising search terms from the movie is about what the actor ate to prepare for the role is, quite frankly, sad. By 2023, I thought we'd have learnt that copying other people's diets only leads to eating disorders and body image issues - after all, we're all unique and have unique nutritional requirements and energy expenditure levels.

As Lauren Windas, nutritionist, author and co-founder of ARDERE.com put it, while celebrity diets are often quick to garner a lot of media focus, we're all too quick to think that what works for one person will work for us, too. "The danger here is that when we compare and copy what we eat with that of a celebrity, we think that following them is a sure-fire way to emulate their body type and achieve the same look," she shares. "This fails to take into account something called bio-individuality, which means that we are all biochemically unique with individual caloric demands, activity levels, genetics, microbiomes, hormonal profiles, and so on."

In short, even if you did begin a celebrity diet, this could not be the right fit for you and you aren’t guaranteed to achieve that same body aesthetic. Nutritionist Uta Boellinger agrees, confirming that even if we all ate the same we'd still look different. "A lot of your body composition is down to genetics and where you’re at on your current health journey," she shares. "Everyone has different nutritional requirements."

Bottom line? What Robbie's body needs nutritionally will be totally different to what your body needs, making a copy-and-paste approach to her diet and lifestyle a waste of time. "It’s so important to understand that there is no perfect diet and what works well for one person may cause real issues for another," continues Boellinger. Not to mention the fact a lot of celebrity diets can be heavily restrictive, particularly if, like Barbie, the actor needs to look a certain way to play the character.

Margot and Ryan as Barbie and Ken in the hit film (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any trend that encourages you to copy someone else’s diet is likely a fad diet and at the very least encourages you to ignore your body's satiety and hunger signals, continues Boellinger. It’s also important to consider that what celebrities and influencers share online is rarely (if ever) a true reflection of their overall food intake, she continues. Think about it - what Robbie ate to prepare for the Barbie role was literally designed to make her look like a doll and won't be anything like a true reflection of what she eats day in, day out.

Not to mention it's increasingly dangerous to get your nutrition advice from sources online. While many users are qualified nutritionists, dieticians or doctors, thousands of others aren't and don't have the qualifications to be advising how you should be eating.

Case in point: just last week, a raw vegan influencer passed away from malnourishment after preaching about the benefits of her lifestyle to her hundreds of thousands of followers. "The recent news does show how important the correct, balanced diet is to support your wellbeing, plus how misinformation around food can be dangerous," shares Emilia Papadopoullos, a qualified nutritionist specialising in acne and women's health.

Papadopoullos goes on to stress how important it is to find a diet that's right for you. "While we can all be inspired by celebrities and their wellness routines, we always need to ask ourselves - is this right for me?," she prompts.

While you may not initially know where to start, working out what your body needs can be one of the most empowering lessons of your life. It'll take trial and error, but utilising the help of a qualified nutritionist is always a good place to start.

Try this: focus on eating a balance of nutrient-dense foods and foods that you love, filling your mealtimes with protein, healthy fats, fruit, vegetables, and slow release carbohydrates for energy. Still not sure what you should be eating? Speaking to a healthcare professional or nutritionist is always a good place to start.