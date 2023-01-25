Meet This Year’s Hottest Wine Club

The brilliance of wine clubs are something that came into their own in lockdown, and the trend isn’t slowing down any time soon. Providing us all with exciting libations direct to our doors, these clubs have changed how we drink wine, encouraging us to try new styles and grape varieties while learning more about them.

With so many wine clubs on offer, it’s hard to know what’s really good as preferences are subjective. The Decanter Wine Club (opens in new tab) however, curates their club of only top-scoring wines as rated by their panel of experts. So you know collectively, each bottle has wowed their experts in turn and quality is guaranteed.

(Image credit: Future)

“Each shipment has been designed to offer a diverse and fascinating range of both old and new world wines in varying styles,” says Editor-in-Chief of Decanter, Chris Maillard. “Every bottle has come through our rigorously independent tasting process and earned a top score from our panel of highly respected judges.”

Suitable for all occasions the club combines excellent everyday bottles with cellar-worthy ones, making it a ‘something for everyone’ club that’s worth the splurge. It takes each member on a journey of discovery where you’ll have the chance to try bottles you wouldn’t easily get elsewhere.

(Image credit: Future)

Make those little luxuries count this year; treat yourself to an exciting wine delivery from the Decanter Wine Club and enjoy a new curation of six fantastic, highly rated bottles every quarter.

It’s safe to say we’ll be armed with a newfound confidence to tackle the wine list at restaurants and boast a broader range of wine knowledge we didn’t have before thanks to this subscription.

This article has been sponsored by Decanter