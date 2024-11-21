I’m a professional shopper, these are all of the holiday essentials I’m snapping up at M&S

Not to add any pressure, but we are a mere few weeks away from Christmas. Of course, I’m sure I’m not the only master procrastinator who tends to save their Christmas shopping to the last minute. From gifts to food preparations, the later I can leave it, the better.



Undoubtedly, I have found this strategy often leaves me quite stressed and almost always manages to take away some of my Christmas cheer. Which is why I’m taking a serious stance this year to make sure I’m as prepared and organised before the Christmas panic starts rolling in. My top preparation tip? Aim for a does-it-all retailer.

As a shopping expert, it is quite frankly my job to scour the web for the best deals to make shopping more manageable and less stressful. From finding the best pre-December sales to discovering the best one-stop shops, I take this task very seriously. Especially, when it comes to finding options that will make mine and your life much easier.



And as I’m not one for gatekeeping, I will share the fail-safe retailer that has saved me various times. It is none other than cult favourite British retailer, Marks and Spencer. Known for their impeccable capsule wardrobe new-in pieces , cupboard favourites, and multi-generation offerings, I often run to M&S for their reliable products and high-quality offerings. With online ordering, next-day delivery and in-store click-and-collect, M&S is a great option if you, like me, are trying to get ahead on your holiday shopping but don’t want to go through the hassle of sourcing different gifting options and making various shopping trips around different retailers. Luckily for us, their holiday essentials are as top-tier as one would expect.

Which is why we have curated our top festive yet stylish options that will elevate anyone’s holiday experience. From the avid host, to the chic fashion enthusiasts and the generous gifter- you can’t go wrong with these expertly selected pieces.

Crew Neck Button Front Cardigan £35 at M&S This cardigan offers an elegant touch of Christmas sparkle for an effortlessly chic look. Pair it with leather trousers and black ankle boots, and you’re good to go.

Studded Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps £39.50 at M&S Wether you’re looking to gift a loved one a pair of fail-safe chic shoes, or simply want to upgrade your flat arsenal. These studded ballet pumps are a great pair to see you through any season. Simply add tights or socks during the winter months.

Faux Fur Collarless Short Coat £79 at M&S This faux fur short coat is the perfect 'for her' Christmas gift. Featuring a timeless contemporary silhouette, they wouldn’t dare return this winter staple.

The M&s Collection Christmas Hamper £55 at M&S A thoughtfully curated Christmas hamper is a gift that goes a long way. Including Christmas staples like Panettone, ginger florentines, and a bottle of Bordeaux Merlot, it offers the recipient the chance to indulge on their own or reserve some pieces for their own holiday festivities.

Women's Candy Striped Family Christmas Pyjama Set With Eye Mask £25 at M&S M&S’s pyjamas are unmatched. With a high-quality sleeping experience and fun designs, this chic set includes a buttery-soft top and trousers with a matching eye mask. Additionally, there are also similar iterations for men and children for the picture-perfect Christmas morning look. Obsessed.

Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper £17.50 at M&S Coming in a range of 14 colours and spanning across sizes UK 6 - 24, this supersoft crew neck jumper is unmatched. Pair it with dark wash barrel-leg jeans and kitten heels for a casual holiday look.

Brushed Colour Block Tassel Scarf £17.50 at M&S A great stocking stuffer, this two-toned scarf is a great warm accessory for those extra chilly winter days when you want to stay warm without compromising style.

Embellished Mini Shift Dress £69 at M&S This embellished mini dress is an excellent option for those looking for an elevated classic LBD. The A-line silhouette and demure gems offer some serious extra style points.

Cotton Rich Print Pyjama Set £12.50 at M&S As a lover of red, these two-toned red and pink pyjamas with a hint of yellow are the perfect Christmas morning look.

Borg Lined Gloves £19.50 at M&S A chic pair of lined gloves can be hard to find. Luckily, these M&S gloves are a great option featuring a cosy teddy exterior and ribbing at the wrists to keep heat in.