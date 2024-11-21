I’m a professional shopper, these are all of the holiday essentials I’m snapping up at M&S
You won’t want to miss these
Not to add any pressure, but we are a mere few weeks away from Christmas. Of course, I’m sure I’m not the only master procrastinator who tends to save their Christmas shopping to the last minute. From gifts to food preparations, the later I can leave it, the better.
Undoubtedly, I have found this strategy often leaves me quite stressed and almost always manages to take away some of my Christmas cheer. Which is why I’m taking a serious stance this year to make sure I’m as prepared and organised before the Christmas panic starts rolling in. My top preparation tip? Aim for a does-it-all retailer.
As a shopping expert, it is quite frankly my job to scour the web for the best deals to make shopping more manageable and less stressful. From finding the best pre-December sales to discovering the best one-stop shops, I take this task very seriously. Especially, when it comes to finding options that will make mine and your life much easier.
And as I’m not one for gatekeeping, I will share the fail-safe retailer that has saved me various times. It is none other than cult favourite British retailer, Marks and Spencer. Known for their impeccable capsule wardrobe new-in pieces, cupboard favourites, and multi-generation offerings, I often run to M&S for their reliable products and high-quality offerings. With online ordering, next-day delivery and in-store click-and-collect, M&S is a great option if you, like me, are trying to get ahead on your holiday shopping but don’t want to go through the hassle of sourcing different gifting options and making various shopping trips around different retailers. Luckily for us, their holiday essentials are as top-tier as one would expect.
Which is why we have curated our top festive yet stylish options that will elevate anyone’s holiday experience. From the avid host, to the chic fashion enthusiasts and the generous gifter- you can’t go wrong with these expertly selected pieces.
Shop our picks
This cardigan offers an elegant touch of Christmas sparkle for an effortlessly chic look. Pair it with leather trousers and black ankle boots, and you’re good to go.
Wether you’re looking to gift a loved one a pair of fail-safe chic shoes, or simply want to upgrade your flat arsenal. These studded ballet pumps are a great pair to see you through any season. Simply add tights or socks during the winter months.
This faux fur short coat is the perfect 'for her' Christmas gift. Featuring a timeless contemporary silhouette, they wouldn’t dare return this winter staple.
A thoughtfully curated Christmas hamper is a gift that goes a long way. Including Christmas staples like Panettone, ginger florentines, and a bottle of Bordeaux Merlot, it offers the recipient the chance to indulge on their own or reserve some pieces for their own holiday festivities.
Coming in a range of 14 colours and spanning across sizes UK 6 - 24, this supersoft crew neck jumper is unmatched. Pair it with dark wash barrel-leg jeans and kitten heels for a casual holiday look.
A great stocking stuffer, this two-toned scarf is a great warm accessory for those extra chilly winter days when you want to stay warm without compromising style.
This embellished mini dress is an excellent option for those looking for an elevated classic LBD. The A-line silhouette and demure gems offer some serious extra style points.
As a lover of red, these two-toned red and pink pyjamas with a hint of yellow are the perfect Christmas morning look.
A chic pair of lined gloves can be hard to find. Luckily, these M&S gloves are a great option featuring a cosy teddy exterior and ribbing at the wrists to keep heat in.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
