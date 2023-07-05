Love vintage lingerie? Meet the modern-day lingerie brand that’s bringing back retro glamour

There’s something about wearing a beautiful set of lingerie that makes us feel more elegant, more powerful and, most importantly, more confident and thanks to retro-inspired lingerie brand Scarlett Gasque, it’s just got even easier.

Created by Canadian-born, London-based designer Chloé Rogers, the brand launched their debut collection earlier this year and it’s a love letter to the vintage glamour girls of the 1940s and 1950s. Drawing inspiration from traditional burlesque and pin-up aesthetics with a fun 21st-century twist, their pieces are glamorous and unique with just a hint of naughtiness.

Chloé comments, "Scarlett Gasque, named after both of my incredibly influential Great Grandmothers, is the go-to brand for the daring, the carnal, and the coy. I want to uplift our diverse customers and encourage them to continue to proudly live their authentic lives, celebrating all the delicious shapes, styles and forms we all come in."

(Image credit: Courtesy Scarlett Gasque)

And, it’s this daring yet equally playful personality that’s showcased in the brands latest campaign. Shot by Ellen Von Unwerth, it features a squad of 21st century pin up girls posing alongside rocking horses and miniature houses, all while wearing Scarlett Gasque’s opulent boned corsetry, embroidered lingerie sets and whimsical bunny ears.

On the campaign Ellen says, “Chloé and I both have the same love for beautiful lingerie. Of course worn by playful, joyful and witty women who know how to mix traditional sets with a modern twist and a great sense of humour, and who are not afraid of their sensuality.”

(Image credit: Courtesy Scarlett Gasque)

So, if you’re ready to release your inner pin-up girl and embrace all things retro, shop our edit of the best Scarlett Gasque pieces to buy now, starting from £65.

Shop our favourite pieces from Scarlett Gasque

POKE-A-DOT BRA £165 at Scarlett Gasque Polka dots is a trend that is eternally stylish and this pink-printed bra—which is available to buy with matching bottoms—proves why. Perfectly pairing the playful print with vintage-inspired frills, the poke-a-dot bra and thong set are sheer perfection.

GASQUE LACE CORSET £480 at Scarlett Gasque Prepare to look like butter wouldn’t melt in the pastel yellow Gasque lace corset. Featuring spiral boning, for greater comfort and movement, subtle embroidery and pearl embellishment, this corset is too good to be worn just in the bedroom, so re-work it with a cream slip skirt and slingbacks too.

ARCTIC QUEEN DRESSING ROBE £780 at Scarlett Gasque There are so many reasons why we love this aqua blue robe. From the feather detailing to the delicate floral print and the soft satin belt, staying warm has never looked so stylish.

PEARL BASQUE CORSET £540 at Scarlett Gasque This chic satin basque offers the perfect balance of retro fantasy and luxurious design. Available in bubblegum pink with white detailing, it’s the barbiecore trend at its finest.

SCARLETT WIRED BRA £180 at Scarlett Gasque For a more classic style, the Scarlett wired bra and lace thong are a match made in lingerie heaven. Embellished with satin bows and intricate embroidery, this duo looks oh-so-luxourious.

SCARLETT LACE THONG £85 at Scarlett Gasque Bring the heat with the Scarlett Waspie, the perfect companion to the scarlett bra and thong. Designed with a corset style lace up back, it can adapt to your curves to give a figure-hugging fit that’s sure to wow.