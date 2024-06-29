6 fashion editor-approved outfits that are perfect for summer in the city

It feels like a long time coming but summer is finally here – and with that a whole host of wardrobe dilemmas as to what to wear when the city heats up. How does one stay stylish and serene on overcrowded commuter trains, navigate tricky office dress codes, and master the art of dressing for those humid days that turn into brisk summer evenings?

Luckily, NET-A-PORTER’s latest Summer in the City campaign has just dropped, and with it, a myriad of effortless – and impossibly chic – options for even the stickiest of days in the metropolis. Below, I’ve curated six failsafe outfits for every eventuality.

1. The Summer Shirt Dress

Dressing for the office is a something of a challenge when the weather heats up, not least because of hot commutes and cold air conditioning. Altuzarra's long-sleeved shirt dress is the perfect middle ground – plus, it's elegant enough for most corporate dress codes, especially when styled with a pair of ballet flats.

2. The Statement Coord

For those too-hot-to-think mornings, opt for a matching, jewel-hued set; it's wonderfully fuss-free yet looks poised and considered. Toteme's embroidered coord is at the top of my wish list. Complete the look with a pair of oversized, aviator sunglasses and a sleek shoulder bag in a contrasting shade.

3. The Do-It-All Dress

'I love the versatility of black summer dresses,' says Chiara Mestre, NET-A-PORTER's Creative Director. I couldn't agree more. This Khaite maxi is exemplary – the relaxed cut means it can be dressed up or down, so simply swap slides for heeled mules when the occasion calls for it.

4. The Summer Suit

Tailoring has its place in a summer capsule wardrobe; just make sure to plump for a suit in linen for optimum breathability. Blazé Milano's three-piece is so useful for day-to-night dressing; simply throw on the blazer when the sun goes down and the temperature drops. The final touches? A pair of modern, closed-toe sandals and a piece of gold jewellery.

5. The Staple Jorts

No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of jorts (that's jean shorts for those who don't know). Even better if they have extra-special detailing, like Loewe's logo-printed pair. Then, add an oversized shirt and hyper-feminine accessories; think strappy sandals and a statement clutch.

6. Red Alert

Whether you're heading to a summer wedding or one of the season's many events, a lipstick-red dress is always a good idea. Gathered detailing and tulip sleeves give this Victoria Beckham style a subtle, vintage sensibility. Resist the temptation to go for black accessories and instead choose a burgundy clutch and heels in either white or a vivid colour.

Natalie Hughes
Fashion Editor

Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.

