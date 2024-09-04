The Marie Claire Autumn/Winter 2024 accessories report

When it comes to fashion seasons we don’t like to play favourites, but we have a soft spot for the colder months. There’s a nostalgic, back-to-school feeling that accompanies choosing a new bag or pair of shoes, and the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks were replete with covetable accessories, from everything-but-the-kitchen-sink totes, and bags in every shade of green, to stomp-worthy boots and flirty, feathery mules.

Magpies, delight; there are baubles galore with which to adorn yourselves. Minimalists may opt for a single, statement pendant necklace or artfully hammered earrings, while those who favour the ‘more is more’ maxim will enjoy the abundance of tinsel (or rather, stuff that looks like it), from Dries Van Noten’s marvellous crystal jewels to Jimmy Choo’s shimmering party shoes. Speaking of maximalism, bag charms are still very much trending.

Below, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide to new-season accessorising...

Seeing Double

I see you, minimalists, the idea of layering two rounds of belts is probably not the most appealing. But what if I told you that Junya Watanabe, JW Anderson, and Max Mara have mastered this look in the sleekest way possible? Style a double belt low slung over a pleated maxi skirt, adding in a turtleneck for a simple yet elevated look.

Get your greens

Last year’s red and Barbie pinks have been widely overshadowed by this year’s Brat green, popularised by Charli XCX’s album Brat. Various shades of green had been spotted earlier this year on the Autumn/Winter 2024 runways. Gucci opted for moss green, whilst Bottega Veneta went full Brat with a lime hue. When styling a green bag, play with the colour’s complementary shades for a maximalist approach (as seen at Loewe), or go full monochrome for a simpler take, inspired by Jil Sander.

Size Matters

If you find it a challenge to pack light, you’ll be pleased to know that XL bags are continuing to reign supreme. There's something for everyone – utility-inspired, liberally-buckled satchels at Burberry; structured, citrus-hued totes at Bottega Veneta; and generously proportioned, minimal bags at Marni and Tod's. Fill one with all of your worldly possessions, sling it over your shoulder – or even chicer, carry it as clutch – and maybe book a massage for all that heavy lifting.

Silky Smooth

A silk scarf is a true wardrobe hero. Wrap it around your handbag or loop it around your denim as an elevated belt; you can’t go wrong. This season, houses including Burberry, Jacquemus, and Moschino are challenging all silk scarf lovers to take a page out of any chic French women's book and wrap one around your hair. Take style cues from Jacquemus (Hailey Bieber is) and opt for a butter-yellow look or pair an on-trend leopard-print scarf with a muted trench coat as seen at Burberry.

Soft Touch

We had fuzzy feelings for all of the overtly tactile accessories on the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks. There were shaggy shearling bags at Dries Van Noten and Diesel and teddy bear textures at Burberry, Fendi and Simone Rocha, who accessorised one look with a soft, dog-shaped clutch. For evening, swap fuzz for frou-frou in the form of oversized marabou scarfs (in popsicle-turquoise or sorbet-peach) at N°21 or fluffy feather heels and clutches at Ferragamo – these statement pieces are the perfect way to breathe new energy into your favourite black dress.

Hammer Time

Disclaimer: you won’t have to actually do any hammering, the designers have done that for us with artfully dented, metal accoutrements. At Carven, Tove and Schiaparelli, models' lobes were adorned – or more accurately, eclipsed – by outrageously outsized earrings in gold and silver, a modern gilding to the sleek, strapless dresses and monochrome tailoring they were styled with. Meanwhile, in the hands of Chloé's Creative Director Chemena Kamali, beaten metal jewellery takes on a bohemian resonance – specifically those disc necklaces that were layered atop glossy raincoats and toffee-coloured leathers.

Stomping Grounds

There’s no doubt about it, chunky boots have quickly become the shoe to invest in this year. The style has been around for centuries receiving various iterations throughout the years. From buckles to combat, you can’t go wrong. This Autumn/Winter, Prada, Burberry, Coach, Loewe and more highlighted sharp, stompy boots in various colourways and silhouettes. They were juxtaposed with chic, bow-clad dresses at Prada, and styled with tartan maxi skirts and leather jackets at Burberry.

Lucky Charms

Bag charms quickly made their way through our social media feeds to become one of Spring/Summer 2024’s biggest trends. With clear inspiration from the runways, we are happy to confirm that bag charms will be even bigger this Autumn/Winter. As Coach, Fendi, Etro, Balenciaga, and Moschino proved, it's all about the unexpected; in particular, see Moschino’s braided handbags laden with quirky charms and Fendi’s coffee mug and postcard adornments.

A lady's handbag

Perfect poise is easy with a '50s-inspired bag in-hand. Opt for structured, top-handle styles that fasten not via zips but clasps and/or turnlocks. Khaite and Ferragamo's oxblood leather bags feel both modern and nostalgic, especially when styled with sleek, tonal outfits. Or turn to the tried-and-true icons in new-season colours – Chanel’s Classic Flap and Hermès’ Kelly both fit the bill. We're also a little preoccupied with Gucci's half-moon bag – it's just the thing for making favourite jeans look instantly more elegant.

Modern Heirloom

Simple pendant necklaces are well on their way to becoming Autumn/Winter's most coveted jewellery item, according to Chanel, Tom Ford, Givenchy, Eudon Choi, and Chloé. From Chanel’s multilayered chains to Givenchy’s single black rope, the enduring appeal of these necklaces lies in fact they offer a distinctly personalised way of styling.

Printed Pins

Swap classic opaques for tights with a little something extra. We saw statement hosiery at various Autumn/Winter ‘24 shows, with not one but two sightings of leopard print – first at Zimmermann, and then at Isabel Marant. If leopard-spotted legs feel too daunting, take inspiration from Fendi, where semi-sheer tights in blue and green peeked out between thigh-skimming dresses and over-the-knee boots.

Tinsel Town

Dare we say it, but the holidays will be here before we know it; luckily, the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks offered more than enough with which to deck the halls (and by the halls, we mean ourselves). At Dries Van Noten, a violet crystal necklace and brooch looked like shrunken, glittering pieces of tinsel, while golden mules appeared to be covered in the stuff. Meanwhile, at 16Arlington, a silver lametta scarf party-fied a classic black coat. Off the runway, Jimmy Choo teased some tinselled shoes and bags for Autumn/Winter. We know what we’ll be wearing all December.