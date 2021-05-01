Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Brutal. Literally...

Lets play a game of word association; if we say ‘Disney’, you say… ‘princess?’ (FYI, this is apparently the most popular Disney Princess of all time), ‘prince?’, ‘seven dwarfs?’, ‘impalement?’…

In truly mind-altering Disney news, we bring you the three things Disney has explicitly banned from featuring in any of their recent films. And yes, that includes impalement.

On a side note, you may think that impalement isn’t the kind of plot device employed by Disney execs in the pursuit to push the narrative forward, but you would be wrong. Prior to the imposed ‘Impalement Ban’, Ursula was actually killed by the bow of a ship in 1989’s The Little Mermaid. Brutal.

In an interview with Ain’t It Cool News, Pete’s Dragon director, David Lowery, has revealed the three things that are (now) a complete no-go zone for Disney and TBF, they all seem above board.

In the interview, David Lowery explains how he was asked to sign a contract with the mega studio promising not to include any ‘beheadings, impalement or smoking’ in his film.

‘The scene in [Pinocchio] that had the biggest impact to me was Pinocchio smoking a cigar and turning red,’ explained David.

‘When you sign a contract with Disney, the things it says your film cannot have are beheadings, impalement or smoking. Those are literally the three things you are not allowed to put into a Disney film.

‘They literally have those words in the contract as things you’re not allowed to do.’

Whilst Lowery is already looking towards Disney’s new live action remake of Peter Pan, he won’t be back to head up the planned reboot of Pinocchio, because of the triad of Disney no no’s.

He’d have to cut the scene where Pinocchio ‘smokes a cigar and turns red’…