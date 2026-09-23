Every 15 seconds, somebody searches the NHS website for answers about high blood pressure. And while around one third of UK adults are thought to be living with the condition—also known as hypertension—only around half are believed to be diagnosed. Cue concerns around heart disease, heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, kidney disease and vascular dementia, all listed on the NHS webpage. Here to help change that? Huawei's Watch D3, the latest health-tech launch from the number one wearable brand globally* and the industry’s only smartwatch with a medical-grade inflatable cuff for round-the-clock blood-pressure monitoring, making taking control of your health just that little bit easier.
The question is no longer whether a smartwatch can tell you that your blood pressure might be worth investigating, but whether your smartwatch is actually capable of measuring it. Where a single blood pressure reading provides only a snapshot, continuous monitoring starts to paint a wider, far more useful picture. The Huawei Watch D3, with its innovative inflatable airbag, offers the ability to do exactly that.
Start a 24-hour auto-monitoring plan any time, track your blood pressure through every event in the day—from post-exercise to sleep—and view your results in the Huawei Health app. It will even generate an ambulatory blood pressure monitoring report to send straight to your GP, and can also assess whether your blood pressure is in a suitable range before you start exercising, helping you to identify when you can push yourself or if you need to hold off.
The Huawei Watch D3 also tracks 11 other key health indicators through its Health Glance feature, from heart rate, arrhythmia and rhythm to sleep and daily step count. Plus, there's a real-time account of your emotional wellbeing, highlighting when you feel calm, stressed or relaxed. All of which you can share with your family and friends through the Huawei Health Community.
Does all that capability raise the question of exactly how all of these components fit into one wearable device? The answer is rather sleekly. Picture an ergonomic design, at just 11.3 mm thick and 40g in weight—the watch body far more streamlined than you might imagine—while the airbag strap measures in at 5.5 mm, keeping the watch feeling light and non-cumbersome, even through the night.
With three colours to choose from—black, white, and mocha gold—there's an option to suit every kind of wardrobe. And Huawei Watch D3 comes with NFC payments, plus over 100+ sports modes and six days of battery life as well as being compatible with both iOS and Android.
If heart health isn't your top priority, Huawei's other new drop, the Huawei GT 7 Series has been created with outdoor enthusiasts and sports fans in mind. A mind-blowing 3,000 ski resort maps are ready to be downloaded onto the tiny screen, alongside slope gradient tracking, team mate locations and voice alerts to assist with safety.
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Huawei aren't holding back when it comes to health tech advancements, that's for certain. Feeling like we're in control of our own health has never been easier, and Marie Claire readers can receive an exclusive £20 discount when buying the Huawei Watch D3 through the Huawei website from the 23rd September to the 3rd November with code "AMC20".
Shop the Huawei Watch D3
Huawei
Watch D3 Mocha Gold
All three colourways are gender-neutral, seamlessly pairing with any outfit. This warm sand composite leather strap style is best if you're after a fuss-free style, especially if your wardrobe palette is dominated by brown, cream and grey shades. As a bonus, if you purchase the Huawei Watch D3 between the 23rd September 2026 and 22nd September 2027, you'll also receive 10 months of Bupa Well+ health services, worth £200, spanning services including Digital GP appointments, physiotherapy support, mental health support, and fitness and wellbeing resources.
Huawei
Watch D3 White
If you purchase the Huawei Watch D3 in a Huawei store between the 23rd September and 3rd November, you'll also receive a free Huawei Scale 3 and six times the Huawei rewards points to use on future purchases.
Huawei
Watch D3 Black
If purchasing the Huawei Watch D3 through Amazon between the 23rd September and 3rd November, you'll receive a £30 discount voucher.