Poppy Delevingne: ‘Christmas is the perfect time for using your voice to create change’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

December marks ten years of Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day, and to celebrate, famous faces from across the worlds of fashion, film and music are joining forces.

Since its launch in 2012, Christmas Jumper Day has raised over £27 million for children around the world, and this year Save the Children is adamant to make it the most sustainable year yet.

Get involved with Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day 2021 on Friday 10th December

The charity is encouraging a focus on vintage rather than buying new, so in order to take part you just need to upcycle, borrow or buy a second hand festive jumper to wear for the day and donate £2 to Save the Children.

To mark the 10-year anniversary, high profile names from Poppy Delevingne to Munroe Bergdorf have joined forces to model a range of cool one-off vintage jumpers (some of which will actually be available to buy in Save the Children charity shops in December).

The stunning photographs taken by iconic photographer Misan Harriman see the influential faces sharing messages of hope for the future from children around the globe, amplifying the urgent changes that children want to see in the world.

From ending racism to reducing pollution, the powerful series aims to give children from communities across the globe a voice and a platform to create change.

Ahead of Christmas Jumper Day, Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot sat down with the one of influential faces involved, the wonderful Poppy Delevingne, to find out more about Save The Children’s campaign…

What attracted you to the Save the Children campaign?

I’ve been an ambassador for Save the Children since 2015 and I’ve seen first-hand how the charity is supporting children in the UK and around the world. I jumped at the chance to get involved in this project for their 10th anniversary of Christmas Jumper Day and to help amplify the hopes and dreams of these children. Working with Misan Harriman was incredible – I’ve known him forever, and he’s become such an icon in the photography and activism world. I loved having my portrait taken by him.

What message do you hope to spread through your involvement?

I hope people recognise the importance of listening to children’s voices and their dreams for the future. The idea behind this project is to give children from communities across the globe a platform to share the changes they want to see in the world – from ensuring children are no longer victims of war, to reducing pollution and ending racism – the kids’ contributions were so powerful and it’s important that as adults we listen to them and do what we can to make their hopes for the future a reality.

What statement are you holding in the campaign, and why is it important to you?

The placard I’m holding in my portrait says “no child war victims” on it and the statement was written by a 7-year-old boy called Apollo who’s been raising funds for Save the Children’s conflict work, particularly in Yemen. I truly believe that children should never be victims of war, they deserve to be children after all. I feel very inspired by Apollo and very honoured that I got matched with him for this campaign.

Why is it so important that we amplify children’s voices?

I think it’s important to give a voice to children at all times of the year, not just at Christmas, because children are the future, it’s as simple as that. There’s just so much I think adults can learn from children if we listen to them.

Talk me through your vintage jumper of choice…

This jumper is a vintage knitted mohair jumper with beautiful gold and silver stars all over it. I think it’s just super elegant and goes with anything. I really wanted to keep it but it’s going to be distributed back into one of Save the Children’s charity shops across the UK, so if you head to your local one you might even be able to hunt it down!

Was the emphasis on sustainability an important element of the campaign for you?

So, this year Save the Children are encouraging people not to buy new Christmas jumpers but to decorate an old jumper, borrow one or shop second-hand. I loved that about the campaign this year and it made the jumper I wore feel even more special as I knew it was one of a kind. I’m trying to be more sustainable with my fashion choices and I love raiding my local vintage stores!

As you use your voice and platform for Save the Children this Christmas, do you have advice for can we all use our platforms to make change?

I think anyone can make a difference if they put their mind to it. Just by speaking up on the issues you care about you can make an impact, even if it’s just to your friends or family.

How can we all make change this Christmas?

Christmas is the perfect time for using your voice to create change, spreading love and for trying to create a more welcoming and fairer world for everyone.

What does Christmas mean to you?

The magic of Christmas for me has always been about family and seeing loved ones…and eating crazy amounts of cheese.

Do you have a favourite Christmas tradition?

Videos you may like:

We weirdly love dressing up in animal onesies and we LOVE a game in my family. The more competitive the better. It’s all about laughter and just being with the people you love the most.

To take part in Christmas Jumper Day on Friday 10th December, you just need to upcycle, borrow or buy a second hand festive jumper to wear for the day and donate £2 to Save the Children.

Get involved and sign up to Christmas jumper Day at www.christmasjumperday.org.