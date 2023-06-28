When it comes to skincare, it’s time to ditch the narrative that truly efficacious skincare is only available to a select few. And one brand in particular is leading the way when it comes to science-led products that are accessible to the masses. After bursting onto the market in 2016, The Ordinary has been breaking the boundaries of at-home skincare since day one.

The Ordinary, under the umbrella company, Deciem, is a skincare brand producing pioneering products backed by teams of chemists and top innovators (which is why it’s such a firm favourite for team MC)—and it’s without exclusionary price tags.

The brand initially launched with simple products, but effective formulations featuring commodity ingredients and clearly stating the percentages to speak directly to the well-informed skincare enthusiast—something that hadn’t previously been done. Since then, The Ordinary has become a mainstay in the routines of skincare buffs far and wide. The Ordinary’s mission is powerful: democratise science-led skincare and put consumers first by delivering efficacious, accessible products to all.

Knowing you can easily get your hands on a hard-working formula, without worrying about ethical practices or obscene product markups, makes the brand truly stand out in what is, frankly, an oversaturated market. Another breath of fresh air? The brand is transparent about continually striving for better, so products are regularly updated with the newest technology, even inviting consumers to submit new product requests.

While plenty of brands today claim to be disruptive, it’s safe to say none have truly transformed the skincare space quite like The Ordinary. Here’s why team Marie Claire always goes back to The Ordinary products…

The brand cares about quality equality

The Ordinary has always been a brand for everyone. To them (and us), accessibility matters and everyone deserves quality. The brand is dubbing it ‘quality equality’ and there’s never been a more important time to drive that message home than 2023. Access to skincare that really works should be available for everyone—it should be an industry that accepts and welcomes everyone. So, when brands like The Ordinary both recognise that and work towards helping their consumers access products without encouraging excessive purchasing (a big problem in the beauty industry right now), it can encourage us all to do better.

Everyone deserves to be able to not only access basic hygiene like skincare, but to also get their hands on products that actually work. To be well-produced with clear packaging and sensibly priced products is no mean feat. Not only that, but The Ordinary is also vegan, cruelty-free—talk about accessibility.

You can trust their pricing strategy

There’s no denying that the beauty industry is a master of marketing and, unfortunately for the consumer, that can be confusing. It’s not uncommon to hear of 500%+ markups for products, which can leave you wondering: what am I actually paying for? And sure, sometimes there’s a place for ridiculously fancy jars and celebrity appeal, but having the choice is important. Strip away the superfluous packaging and replace it with clear and concise labelling and in-house manufacturing, and you’ve got yourself a skincare that puts you and your needs first.

It’s this commodity approach that really sets the brand apart. Using commodity ingredients that are proven and trusted without the steep mark-up means accessible, high quality formulations are within reach for everyone. Something that has been done in other markets before but not in the skincare space in this way.

The key takeaway? In today’s skincare market, expensive doesn’t automatically equal efficiency. The magic happens when there’s something to suit everyone—no matter your skin type, tone, budget or background.

After all, shopping knowing you can trust the brand you’re buying into is priceless. Below, shop our go-to products from The Ordinary...

1. Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution £11.50 at The Ordinary Putting TikTok in a frenzy on a regular basis—and for good reason—is The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution. This clever bottle contains 7% glycolic acid (as you probably guessed), which works to gently exfoliate, revealing brighter, clearer and more even-toned skin. The no-frills yet effective formula has turned this hard-working toner from a TikTok sensation into a cult favourite. It’s incredibly well priced at £11.50 for a whopping 240ml.

2. Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution £9.90 at The Ordinary Potentially one of the most underrated ingredients and The Ordinary products out there is Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%. An anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory, it’s praised for its ability to be a general all-rounder. It can reduce hyperpigmentation, help clear acne, minimise redness and gently rid dead skin cells. The best part is that while skincare needs a good few weeks (sometimes months) to get to work, you really can see a noticeable difference in just a few days from this product.

3. AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution £8.40 at The Ordinary Potentially the most famous of The Ordinary line-up is the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution. This vibrant red solution is potent (and we mean potent) so it has to be used with caution, however when used correctly, the results are next-level impressive. It contains 30% alpha-hydroxy acids (glycolic, lactic and tartaric acid to name a few) and 2% beta-hydroxy acid (salicylic acid), working to exfoliate the skin by sloughing away dead skin cells, reducing dull skin tone, clearing congestion and smoothing skin texture. What’s more, the formula contains Tasmanian pepperberry derivative to reduce any potential irritation. This is as close you’ll get to an in-clinic chemical peel at home—and for a fraction of the cost. But we can’t say this enough, you’ll get the best results if you go low and slow. Start off using it once a week for up to 10 minutes at a time to see how your skin reacts.

4. Squalane Cleanser

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser £8 at The Ordinary To us, some of the best cleansers are the most simplistic ones, but that doesn't mean the formulations aren’t well-considered. We expect a lot from the humble cleanser. It must cleanse well, ridding leftover makeup and grime from the day. It must also feel great on the skin and be enjoyable to use—without stripping skin of its natural oils. The Squalane Cleanser does all that thanks to its soap-free formula, with the star ingredient squalane, which is anti-inflammatory so helps support the skin’s barrier through hydration. Perfect for all skin types, it starts as a creamy consistency when applied to dry skin and turns into a nice balmy texture that melts away dirt and emulsifies nicely when washed away with water.

5. Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides