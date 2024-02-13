One of skincare’s most iconic products just had a revamp—and we think it’s *seriously* good

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is, in our opinion, one of the most game-changing skincare products of the past decade. Not only has the hardworking, hydrating formula become a mainstay in people’s skincare routines far and wide, but it has also played an important role in what we, here at Marie Claire, refer to as the ingredient education revolution.

Over the past few years, we have all been on a quest to understand our skincare products more deeply. We want a better understanding of what we’re putting on our faces and what those ingredients promise to do, all so we can get better results. Gone are the days of skincare brands being able to dupe us with false claims—we skincare shoppers have demanded the right to know exactly what ingredients are in our products and what they promise to do. And this is a movement that The Ordinary has spearheaded.

The ingredient education revolution

(Image credit: The Ordinary)

The brand’s approach has always been simple: a three-step regimen that preps the skin (with a cleanser), treats the skin (with targeted formulas containing efficacious ingredients) and seals it all in with barrier-supporting moisturisers. The crucial element of this? Each product champions the most efficacious ingredients out there with clearly-stated names and labelling, along with ample education on what those ingredients actually do. With this approach, The Ordinary has proved that ingredient transparency through products with accessible price points can (and should) be available for all.

And The O.’s Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 (which sits in the ‘treat’ section of the brand’s recommended regimen) has proved a trailblazer in this movement. While the plumping and hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid have long been understood amongst product formulators, it is only in recent years that we, as consumers, have come to learn of it. And throughout this journey, Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 treatment serum has become an icon. The term ‘hyaluronic acid’ has seen an 85% increase in Google searches since The Ordinary launched seven years ago, proving that this hard-to-pronounce ingredient name is no longer something that exists only in the vocabulary of skintellectuals, but has become widely understood by the mainstream. And now, in an age where hyaluronic acid isn’t just pronounced correctly but actually understood by the masses, this deservedly cult product is changing—and for the better.

The new (and improved) Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

We know what you’re thinking: if it ain’t broke, why fix it? And the answer is simple: breakthroughs in research and technology mean the skincare industry is ever evolving, and skincare consumers are more clued up on what is and isn’t achievable in product formulation. The Ordinary is one of the rare skincare brands that understands this and, as a result, moves with the times. So, when fans of Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum called for tweaks, The Ordinary listened and acted. Now, a new and improved formula is born.

The new formula (which has replaced the old one entirely) now boasts a non-tacky texture, five forms of hyaluronic acid to supercharge hydrating, smoothing and plumping qualities and, finally, the addition of ceramides to support the skin barrier and lock in that all-important moisture. The clinical testing results speak for themselves. After four weeks of use, when applied twice daily, elasticity of the skin is improved and appearance of dry fine lines, under-eye lines and nasolabial folds are minimised.

We’ve also tried it, and it’s good—actually, it’s really good. To give The Ordinary and this reformulation the justice they deserve, we spoke with Prudvi Kaka, Chief Scientific Officer at DECIEM, to break down exactly what makes this formula so efficacious, from a scientific perspective.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is an ingredient championed for its hydrating properties. It is a molecule ‘famed’ for being able to hold up to 1000 times its own weight in water. When used in skincare, this delivers instant plumping and smoothing results. Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 now contains five different types of hyaluronic acid molecules. Why does this make it better? “Using different forms and molecular weights of hyaluronic acid allows for hydration in multiple layers of the skin’s surface. [Small, medium and high] molecular weights work together to best maintain skin hydration,” explains Prudvi.

If you have previously found hyaluronic acid serums to feel sticky and tacky, you’re not alone. “Hyaluronic acid as an ingredient tends to be tacky,” says Prudvi. Because of this, it is very common for hyaluronic acid products to feel sticky and not apply as smoothly as you might hope. However, thanks to the reformulation, The Ordinary has managed to remove the feeling of this natural tackiness.

They have achieved this by experimenting with different hyaluronic acid ratios. “Different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid all offer different textures in a product. Playing with ratios and compositions of the molecular weights can help in dealing with issues of tackiness. Listening to consumer feedback, we were able to update the formula to be non-sticky in a lightweight texture,” reveals Prudvi.

Pro-vitamin B5

Pro-vitamin B5 has been a hero ingredient in Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 since it launched, and its importance and efficacy aren’t diminished by the reformulation. “It is a molecule that is naturally present in the skin, where it supports the formation of key skin barrier components, like ceramides and fatty acids. When applied to the skin, B5 has been found to support those same components, allowing the skin to continue doing what it does best: keeping water locked in,” reveals Prudvi.

Ceramides

The new addition of ceramides, in our opinion, one of the most game-changing aspects of this reformulation. “Ceramides help support the skin barrier by limiting moisture loss from the skin and helping form a protective layer to limit external aggressors from entering,” explains Prudvi.

As well as keeping external aggressors out (helping to reduce the chances of irritation caused by such things), ceramides also lock in moisture, meaning they can aid in maintaining the hydrating properties of hyaluronic acid in the long term. “[Ceramides are] fatty molecules [that] organise themselves into layers that keep water locked in, making them important components of the skin’s natural moisture barrier against water loss,” he adds. Together with hyaluronic acid, ceramides allow for a supercharged boost of hydration.

The result of this three-pronged formula? Just an affordable plumping, hydrating and smoothing serum reaffirming its deserved top spot in the skincare haul of fame.