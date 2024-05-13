Supermodel Yasmin Le Bon swears by this simple beauty trick for radiant skin—and we're on board

"Beauty starts on the inside." It's a phrase you've likely heard a thousand times, but when it comes to keeping our skin healthy, it holds true. Lathering on face creams will only cut it if you're keeping your skin healthy on the inside, too. Hydration is fundamental to our skin health, especially as we age—and this is something supermodel, Yasmin Le Bon knows all too well. "Growing older happens, fact. But feeling ageless is a state of mind," she says.

In the fast-paced world of beauty, with new make-up trends and night creams cropping up every week, there is one brand that has timeless allure is Gold Collagen . The brand has been our go-to for helping our skin stay healthy, hydrated and firm for over a decade. One of the first brands to launch liquid collagen supplements in 2011, ten years later, it has proven its claims are valid. The latest innovation has been 15 years in the making, and it was worth the wait. Forte Ageless has everything your skin needs in one (deliciously tasting) liquid shot. Giving your skin all the collagen, hydration and vitamins it craves to help reduce fine lines, hydrate and improve overall radiance.

(Image credit: Gold Collagen)

Oh, and it's Yasmin's secret to radiant, picture-perfect skin, too. Why? The groundbreaking formula is designed to provide unparalleled support for your skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines, and keeping skin hydrated and plump. "Gold Collagen Ageless ticks so many boxes for me," she tells us.

What makes Gold Collagen Forte Ageless so good?

(Image credit: Gold Collagen)

1. It has one of the highest collagen count in the market

Forte Angeles is the only liquid supplement with 12,000mg of hydrolysed marine collagen. What is hydrolysed marine collagen good for? Studies have shown it can improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and boost radiance by enhancing the overall structure and appearance of skin.

2. A supercharged blend of ingredients

Not only is Forte Ageless packed with your highest dose of marine collagen, but it's also filled with a supercharged blend of 23 active ingredients that your skin will love. Packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin from the inside out. Including over 150g of hydrolysed elastin to support skin elasticity. Evening primrose oil and saffron extract work to maintain hormonal balance and support emotional balance, too.

3. It's filled with vitamins

We could wax lyrical about this ingredient list all day, how it's packed with antioxidants to help protect the skin against environmental aggressors and free from any nasties. However, what we love just as much as the collagen boost is the added vitamins. With this one daily shot, you can skip your usual supplements because this is filled with 100% of the daily amount of vitamin D, vitamin C, and vitamin B3. Plus, it contains biotins and proteins, too.

4. Clinically tested results

Following 15 years of innovation and research, Gold Collagen has a number of clinical trials behind it, and the results from Forte Ageless are impressive. Clinical trials showed that when Forte Ageless was consumed once a day, the skin was more hydrated after three weeks, smoother after six weeks, and visibly smoother after a daily dose for nine weeks.

5. The bottles are recyclable

Every Marie Claire UK award winner (like Gold Collagen) has to prove they are doing their part for people and the planet. Gold Collagen has made sure they do so by ensuring the packaging for your daily dose of collagen and hydration is totally recyclable. Since they come in glass bottles, the formula is sugar and preservative-free.

Gold Collagen Forte Ageless £59.50 at Gold Collagen With 12 grams of collagen to plump and hydrate the skin, as well as work on reducing lines and wrinkles, this supplement redefines skincare. The only product on the market with 12,000mg hydrolysed marine collagen, plus over 20 hard-working ingredients, it is the gold standard in ingestible skincare.

Gold Collagen Hyaluronic Formula £36 at Gold Collagen If you prefer tablets over liquid formulations or want something to supplement your collagen journey further, your skin needs this. With six skin-loving ingredients, each tablet has the exact amount of hyaluronic acid you need. Plus, hydrolysed collagen and more vitamins boost skin hydration and overall vitality. How are these different from liquid supplements? These tablets help to prevent collagen from depleting. Our levels of hyaluronic acid start to decrease when we're 40 years old, which in turn makes skin feel drier and less plump. Ingesting it in this way can help improve hydration and elasticity in the skin. You can take this with Forte Ageless or on its own.

As a Marie Claire reader, you can get £10 off Gold Collagen. Whether you shop through Boots or Gold Collagen directly use code MC10 for £10 off your basket.