This £11 hairspray has sold over a million bottles last year

If you’ve not yet heard of JUSTICE Professional, you’re about to see it pop up all over the place. The Australian profession al haircare brand is big news down under, where it’s used by 2500 hairdressers on a weekly basis - and has sold nearly 8 million products since launching in 1990 on Cronulla beach, in Sydney.

I recently got my hands on a bunch of their bestsellers and am hooked - they quite literally do what they say on the tin, as well as giving hair health a boost overall, which is especially good news if, like me, you watched Daisy Jones and the Six and are now trying to grow very long and very silky 1970s style hair.

The range comprises everything from tools to styling products to nourishing products, with the bestsellers (all of which I’ve tried and highly rate) including the Protein Spray (a leave-in conditioner to detangle while repairing split ends and adding shine), a Treatment Mask (a nourishing, restoring mask which moisturises and adds protein to the core of hair shafts), and the 10 Second Hair Miracle (a treatment applied to wet hair to add shine and to repair damage).

As well as combining results with treating hair to the cocktail of goodness, each and every product is vegan-friendly, cruelty and paraben-free, and environmentally-conscious. Win, win, right?

Let’s home in on the Extreme Hold Hairspray for a minute. Our Acting Beauty Director, and one of our judges at the Marie Claire Hair Awards, Shannon Lawlor, explains why it impressed her: “I really liked this hairspray - it wasn’t sticky or tacky-feeling, and genuinely kept my hair in place all day.”

I fully agree with Shannon; not only does it hold, but it makes hair feel delightfully soft and moveable with zero of the crunch you might associate with extreme hold.

Add to that the fact that the hairspray is enriched with ingredients like peptides, amino acids, and vitamin B to contribute to the health of the hair. Shannon “particularly liked the added soy protein for elasticity.”

JUSTICE Professional CEO, Amber Manning, adds that the hairspray “uses vegetable-derived ingredients without harsh chemicals,” hence its ability to nourish hair as it styles, aka JUSTICE Professional’s trademark.

The best bit? Buying in won’t break the bank: the Extreme Hold hairspray comes in at £11.