This is the one product experts swear by for glossy, healthy hair post-summer—and everyone should be using it

As summer fades and autumn approaches, our hair often bears the brunt of months spent in the sun, salt water, and chlorinated pools. While we may be vigilant about protecting our visible skin from summer's aggressors, the scalp is frequently overlooked, yet it’s the foundation of healthy hair. A compromised scalp can lead to dull, lifeless hair and even breakage and thinning. If your scalp isn't in the best condition, how can your hair be? If you're yet to incorporate scalp care into your routine, now is the perfect time to refresh and reset your scalp health to ensure your hair remains glossy and vibrant as the seasons change.

And while incorporating scalp care into your existing routine might seem like an added stress, we can assure you it needn't be a faff. In fact, adding just one simple product into your routine can make a world of difference. You see, summer heat can cause sweat and oil to build up on the scalp, leading to clogged pores and irritation. On the flip side, exposure to UV rays, pollution, and harsh styling products can strip the scalp of its natural oils, leaving it dry and flaky. As we transition into autumn, these issues can be exacerbated by cooler weather, which tends to dry out both the skin and hair. This is why scalp care becomes essential at this time of year. Enter the Authentic Beauty Concept Sensorial Cream Scrub—your secret weapon for a revitalised scalp and strong, glossy lengths.



(Image credit: Authentic Beauty Concept)

What is the Sensorial Cream Scrub, and why is it so good?

The Authentic Beauty Concept Sensorial Cream Scrub is more than just a hair care product—it’s a sensory experience that blends the best of nature and luxury, meaning scalp care never feels like a chore. Formulated with a unique combination of adaptogens and sustainably sourced shea butter, this scrub gently exfoliates the scalp, removing excess oils, impurities and product build-up without causing irritation. The result? A balanced, refreshed scalp that sets the stage for healthier, shinier hair.

Adaptogens, the star ingredient in the Sensorial Cream Scrub, are biologically active plant-based compounds known for their ability to help the body adapt to stress. They work to combat the environmental and physical stressors your scalp faces daily. This, combined with the moisturising properties of shea butter, leaves your scalp feeling nourished and your hair looking its best.

Beyond its potent, hard-working ingredients, the Sensorial Cream Scrub is a treat for the senses and a must-have in any self-care routine. It features the signature scent of Authentic Beauty Concept’s Beyond Hair range—a fragrance crafted by the brand's fragrance house to enhance your mood while you cleanse. It takes your self-care shower time to a whole new level, with an indulgent olfactory journey that turns your hair care routine into a luxurious self-care ritual.

Another standout feature of the Sensorial Cream Scrub is its versatility. It’s a multi-use product that doesn’t require any extra time in your routine—just swap it in for your regular shampoo once or twice a week. And yes, it can be used on your body, too. Whether you’re using it as part of your hair care routine or extending its benefits to the skin on your body, this scrub offers a holistic approach to beauty that’s as low-effort as it is effective.

Your at-home hair facial routine

As the cooler months approach, incorporating a weekly hair facial into your routine can make all the difference in maintaining the health and appearance of your hair. Experts agree that the scalp is where your healthiest hair starts—much like how a good skincare routine lays the foundation for flawless make-up. The Authentic Beauty Concept Sensorial Cream Scrub is the perfect product to kickstart this routine, offering a deep cleanse that rejuvenates your scalp and prepares it to absorb the nourishing benefits of your other hair care products. This routine is anything but a hassle. Think of it as a treat for both you and your hair, without the fuss.

Start with the Sensorial Cream Scrub, the hero of your routine. Apply it to damp hair, massaging it into your scalp with circular motions to stimulate blood flow and exfoliate dead skin cells. Rinse thoroughly and follow up with your favourite hair mask to lock in moisture—I’m personally a big fan of Authentic Beauty Concept's Hydrate Mask.

(Image credit: Authentic Beauty Concept)

After using the cream scrub (don’t forget to use any leftover scrub on your body for extra relaxation), the next step is to indulge in Authentic Beauty Concept’s Enhancing Water. This versatile, leave-in spray mist is your go-to for an instant dose of hydration for both hair and face. With its refreshing, lightweight formula enriched with rambutan, the Enhancing Water deeply moisturises while adding shine and vitality to your hair. Whether you’re looking to restyle your hair quickly or need a refreshing lift during the day, a spritz of Enhancing Water will do the trick.

To complete your at-home hair facial, seal in moisture and care with the Hand & Hair Light Cream. This multi-tasking hybrid cream, infused with bakuchiol, nourishes and protects both your hair and skin. Its ‘barely-there’ texture absorbs instantly, leaving your hair smooth and touchable, and your hands soft and hydrated. The subtle, clean scent of white peony with fresh-cut leaves is both calming and refreshing, making it an ideal product for those on the go. Whether you're massaging it into your hands or running it through your hair, this PETA-certified cream is a perfect companion for your self-care routine.

(Image credit: Authentic Beauty Concept)

And to finish? With its delicate blend of fresh linen, white flowers, and powdery violets, the Authentic Beauty Concept Eau de Toilette offers a pure and fresh fragrance that lingers subtly, leaving a lasting impression. It’s the perfect final touch to your hair facial, ensuring you not only look good but feel revitalised and confident as well. So, treat yourself – and your hair – to this luxurious self-care ritual, and enjoy the benefits of glossy, healthy hair all year long.