Meet the British skincare brand which has launched a series of skin and hair-friendly perfumes

If you’re anything like us, you’ll love knowing all about the latest scents to hit the market, and revel in testing new ones. But you might also find that perfumes with particularly high alcohol content risk making your skin feel stressed or dry. Equally, when alcohol content is particularly high in perfumes, it can discolour clothing or make hair brittle, if you are prone to spritzing it in the air and walking through an ark of it (which, by the way, is the perfumer’s trick to wearing a halo of scent).

Enter ARgENTUM (opens in new tab) eaux de parfums, a collection of alcohol-free fragrances, called les parfums infinis. And there aren’t just one or two of these pioneering scents to pick from—the brand has launched 12 scents, alongside ARgENTUM’s signature scent, Edition 0.

But let’s rewind a bit, because it’s well worth knowing a little bit more about ARgENTUM in general before we tell you more about the new scents—and our favourites from the range. They launched in 2010, when founder Joy Isaacs wanted to harness the power of silver for her skincare range, working alongside French scientist Dr Gilbert Mouzin to formulate the brand's Day and Night Silver Cream, la potion infinie (opens in new tab), which contains a patented fusion of Silver hydrofoil and DNA HP. The benefits? Silver hydrosol regulates skin flora and has naturally antibacterial properties, while DNA HP promotes cell regeneration, which is crucial for the production of collagen and elastin. It also carries 10,000 times its weight in water (hyaluronic acid, by contrast, carries 1,000 times its weight in water).

There’s another element to ARgENTUM: the archetypes, which were the result of creative lead Sam Gray and Joy’s philosophy that the pursuit of balance has an important role to play in the psychology of beauty. The idea is that the recipient of the cards, each of which accompany ARgENTUM products (opens in new tab), would invite the recipient to indulge in the imagery and symbolism relating to that card, i.e. a creator, a sage, a magician, a rebel, etc.

The new perfumes' names and characters also fall into these archetypes, with each evoking an inner world. Our favourites include the spicy Magician, leathery Rebel, and spicy floral Ruler—but if you don’t just want to pick one, opt for one of the discovery kits (opens in new tab). You can try them all in 2ml format for £68, or pick just four to try for £28. That way, you’ll know precisely which one you can’t live without when it comes to making the bigger purchase of a 70ml bottle for £228.