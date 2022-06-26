5 abortion rights organisations that you can donate to in the US right now

"We’re here with you — and we’ll never stop fighting for you."

The Supreme Court has announced its decision to overturn Roe v Wade, with the regressive ruling expected to strip 36 million US women of the right to abortion care.

“The Supreme Court has overturned Roe, and decimated the right to abortion in the United States,” posted the National Network of Abortion funds following the verdict. “With this ruling, SCOTUS is allowing Mississippi to enforce its harmful 15-week ban on abortion and is opening the door for state legislatures to further restrict and ban abortion.

“Roughly half of states will outright ban or significantly limit abortion in the next year, and some have plans for immediate restriction. Where you live and where you are going for abortion matters more than ever, especially for people already criminalized in their everyday lives.”

The overturning of Roe v Wade relates to US law, but its effects will be felt by women all over the world.

We cannot be complacent and now more than ever, we all need to fight.

Campaigners are encouraging people all over the world to take action. To speak out against the verdict, to take to the streets, to sign petitions for our US sisters and where possible to donate to abortion rights organisations supporting women in America right now.

5 abortion rights organisations to donate to

1. Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood provides safe and compassionate abortion services at their centres across the United States of America. Their services include in-clinic abortion procedures, the abortion pill, abortion referral and post abortion follow up exams.

“The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade, ending our constitutional right to abortion,” Planned Parenthood announced in a statement. “We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now — hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We’re here with you — and we’ll never stop fighting for you.”

DONATE HERE

2. National Network of Abortion Funds

The National Network of Abortion Fund is an organisation that works to improve and increase access to abortion for all, aiming to remove financial and logistical barriers. The network links people up with local abortion funds and helps them to find a clinic.

“This fight isn’t over,” the National Network of Abortion Funds posted to social media after the ruling. “Not even close.”

DONATE HERE

3. National Black Women’s Reproductive Agenda

The National Black Women’s Reproductive Agenda works in partnership with eight state Black women’s reproductive justice organisations to ensure that everyone has access to abortion care, contraceptive equity and sex education.

“For Black women, the fight for reproductive rights has always been about more than abortion and birth control,” the National Black Women’s Reproductive Agenda announced in a statement. “It is, and always has been, about having control over our own bodies and having the power and resources to live and raise our families with dignity in a safe and healthy environment. #ReproductiveJustice means the human right to control our bodies, our work, our community, our gender and our reproduction without government’s oppressive interference, and our fight to achieve it will continue.”

DONATE HERE

4. Center for Reproductive Rights

The Center for Reproductive Rights is the only global legal advocacy organization dedicated to reproductive rights, advancing them as fundamental human rights. The organisation is responsible for ground-breaking victories around the world and has improved laws and policies in over 60 countries.

“This decision is a devastating setback, but the work is far from over,” The Center wrote in a statement. “The Center will continue to advocate in all ways to advance stronger legal protections for abortion in the future. In addition to working to advance the Women’s Health Protection Act in the U.S. Congress, the Center will work to build stronger legal protections in state constitutions and state laws, and defend against further regression in the courts — working toward a future where every person has access to the abortion care they need.”

DONATE HERE

5. The Brigid Alliance

The Brigid Alliance is a service that works on a referral basis, providing logistical support for people seeking abortions, from travel and childcare to accommodation and food.

“Thank you to everyone showing up in myriad ways for abortion care,” The Brigid Alliance announced in a statement. “Whether by making a donation to The Brigid Alliance, abortion funds, or one of our partners; spreading the word + speaking out; or taking to the streets in protest. We’re grateful for you.”

DONATE HERE

Women of America, we stand with you.

