My hair grew after I used this £23.99 scalp exfoliator

In partnership with Hairburst

If, like us, you’re always looking into ways to encourage hair growth then you’ll love our latest obsession, Hairburst. The brand is beloved for its hair growth kits and scalp stimulating massage brushes so when we heard that they had added a brand new product to their range we had to share the news.

Introducing The Exfoliating Scalp Scrub, £23.99, a pre-shampoo treatment that exfoliates and cleanses the scalp, by removing dead skin cells and product build-up. Formulated with glycolic and salicylic acids to chemically exfoliate the scalp, fruit acids to moisturise, and peach seed and bamboo stem powder which exfoliates and promotes a healthy hair environment. Enriched with a probiotic to balance and strengthen the scalp microbiome.

Designed to support a holistic approach to hair growth. Hairburst is passionate that a healthy scalp environment enables your hair follicles to function to the best of their ability, growing more optimally.

With 1-in-3 women reporting that they struggle with thinning hair that splits and sheds easily. This can be due to a variety of reasons varying from over-styling to poor nutrition, even pollution can disrupt our natural hair cycles leaving it thin, lifeless and prone to breakage.

Hairburst encourages your hair to stay in the growth phase for as long as possible with their mix of award-winning vitamins, shampoos, growth and volume serums scientifically formulated to deliver an effective blend of essential vitamins and minerals that your hair needs working from the inside out, from root to tip – promoting length and strength.

With customers raving about the results and how they ‘couldn’t recommend it’ enough after their ‘hair grew inches’ following regular use.

Vegan certified Hairburst are SLS and Paraben free and encouraged for all hair types with the products particularly supportive of those suffering from excess oil, dry flaky scalps, product build-up and concerns with slow growth or hair loss.

How to use a scalp exfoliator:

Apply to a wet or dry scalp, part your hair and use the nozzle to disperse the product all over the scalp and hairline. Massage in with fingertips, leave for 1-2 minutes and then rinse. Follow with a Hairburst Shampoo and Conditioner. The brand recommends using between one and two times per week for optimal results.