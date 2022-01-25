Why Hairburst’s Hydrating Hair Smoothing Balm is worth it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say hello to Hairburst's revolutionary new offering...

In partnership with Hairburst

Deeply hydrating and taming, Hairburst’s brand new Hydrating Hair Smoothing Balm is an oil-serum hybrid formulated to moisturise and condition dry, damaged hair while reducing frizz and flyaways. Encouraging healthier, shinier and smoother looking hair.

Hairburst’s latest launch was inspired by requests from customers for a product that would add some extra TLC into their hair care routine. An upgrade from your usual go-to’s this Hydrating Hair Smoothing Balm is packed with rich natural ingredients from hydrating coconut oils, wheat-bran extract (with anti-pollution properties) and hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting moisture, softness and shine.

Enriched with hydrolysed Wheat Protein to revitalise brittle and damaged hair. The fibre and split end repair of the new balm is part of the label’s beloved dry and damaged range which is infused with a gorgeous fig and vanilla scent.

For anyone whose dehydrated tresses have resembled a brittle haystack, this oil/serum hybrid works to repair split ends and prevent future hair damage from brushing, styling and the environment. Nourishing like an oil, but serum-like in its light-weight texture to prevent hair from looking coated or weighed down it’s perfect for use on dry or wet hair. Hairburst’s recommends running 1 to 2 pumps through the lengths of your before blow-drying or using to smooth any fly-aways after styling.

Ideal for this tricky time of year where hair is left dry from the effects of cold weather and central heating.