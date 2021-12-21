Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In partnership with Fussy

Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year but it’s sadly also one of the most wasteful times of the year, with everything from decorations to gifts (their wrapping paper, bows and ribbons) and Christmas trees ending up unwanted and in the rubbish (or recycling) by January 1st.

With sustainability, a core pillar of Marie Claire we’re always looking at sustainable ways to approach and improve our environmental footprints for both the everyday and special occasions – from renting party dresses to hiring Christmas trees (yes, it’s a thing).

Each year, in the UK alone, over 7 million trees are purchased each year with almost 7 million entering landfills each January. With many trees also going directly to landfills if they’re bare in places, the wrong shade of green or just a little wonky. This waste alone produces 100,000 tonnes of greenhouse gasses.

So we were thrilled to learn of Fussy, the brand that are salvaging unwanted Christmas trees and repurposing them into deodorants. They’re even offering to take the one you’ve got up at the moment and turn it into deodorant too. Saving the planet, one Christmas tree (and armpit) at a time.

With a smell good, do good, feel-good ethos Fussy is a certified-carbon neutral brand proudly creating vegan, cruelty-free deodorants from trees like Douglas, the Douglas Fir. Celebrating the journey in their new festive advert…

Matt Kennedy, CEO of Fussy, shared “we didn’t want to release just another novelty scent this Christmas but instead wanted to make an actual difference. Plus, who doesn’t want to smell like a Christmas tree?”