Simone Biles just made a very public call for justice for sexual abuse survivors

‘How about you amaze me and do the right thing…’

Gymnast Simone Biles turned 23 this weekend, and while she welcomed most of the sweet birthday tributes, there was one that she refused to accept.

‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history,’ organisation USA Gymnastics posted alongside a video of a routine by Biles.

Simone publicly responded, referencing the Larry Nassar case – ‘How about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation’.

Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor is currently serving a life sentence for sexually abusing hundreds of the organisation’s gymnasts, including Simone Biles. According to reports however, the survivors were only offered a settlement by the organisation. Simone Biles has since been calling for accountability from the organisation.

‘I too am one of the survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,’ Simone announced in a statement in January 2018. ‘Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now that it is not my fault.’

She continued: ‘It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the “special” treatment. This behaviour is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.

‘For too long I’ve asked myself, “Was I too naive? Was it my fault?” I now know the answer to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others.’

The USA Gymnastics Organisation has not yet responded.