Kamala Harris: “Women’s rights are under attack”

The world is still in shock after leaked documents revealed this week that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling from 1973 that gives women the right to abortion care.

The leaked document – a draft majority “opinion”, reportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito, suggests that the majority of US Supreme Court justices are in support of overturning the law in a vote this June.

The leak was met with outrage, with thousands of protestors gathering outside Washington and high profile figures releasing statements, from Barack and Michelle Obama to Hillary Clinton.

Today, it was Vice President Kamala Harris who made headlines as she made an impassioned speech about Roe v Wade and women’s reproductive rights in general.

“Roe v. Wade in its power has protected a woman’s right, her right to make decisions about her own body for nearly half a century,” Kamala Harris announced in a speech at Emily’s List National Conference and Gala. “If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, it will be a direct assault on freedom, on the fundamental right to self-determination to which all Americans are entitled.”

She continued: “Those Republicans leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women. How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body? How dare they? How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future? How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms?”

“There is nothing hypothetical about this moment,” she later continued. “We must link arms in this fight. I invite all people to join us. If you stand for freedom, for self-determination, for the right to privacy, if you stand for these principles, stand with us.

“Women’s issues are America’s issues, and democracies — democracies cannot be strong if the rights of women are under attack.”

We will continue to update this story.