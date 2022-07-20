Politicians call for action to prevent violence against women following the murder of Hina Bashir

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The body of 21-year-old Hina Bashir was found in East London in the early hours of Sunday 17 July, just days after she was reported missing from Ilford.

Mohammed Arslan, 26, has been charged with her murder. Police are appealing for more information.

The tragic attack brings attention to an epidemic of violence against women in the capital, coming just weeks after the murder of 35-year-old Zara Aleena who was attacked while walking home in East London.

Politicians and activists are taking to social media to call for immediate action to end violence against women.

“Yet another horrendous act of violence in our community,” posted Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South. “Enough is enough; this epidemic of gender-based violence must be brought to an end. I will speak again in Parliament about this and urge this Govt to act. My thoughts are with Hina’s family.”

“Devastating. My heart hurts for Hina’s family and loved ones,” added Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party. “And still the powers that be insist and try to convince us that these heinous examples of male violence against women are isolated incidents.”

Zara Aleena’s family released a powerful statement, calling for urgent action on street safety and an end to violence against women following the news of her murder:

“Sadly, Zara is not the only one who has had her life taken at the hands of a stranger. We all know women should be safe on our streets. She was in the heart of her community, 10 minutes from home. We all need to be talking about what happened to OUR ZARA, we all need to be talking about this tragedy.

“In a savage, sickening, act she was murdered by a stranger. She’s not the only woman who has lost her life like this. In the moment of this tragedy, we extend our deepest sympathy and love to the families of Bibaa Henry; Nicole Smallman; Sarah Everard; Sabina Nessa; Ashling Murphy and many more women.

“We must PREVENT and STOP violence against women and girls.”

We will continue to update this story.