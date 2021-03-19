You’ll be desperate to get your hands on these special edition UGG boots

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Regardless of where you normally stand on UGGs, I think you’re going to love their new collection.

First debuted on the SS21 catwalk during London Fashion Week in September 2020 (see below), the Molly Goddard x UGG collaboration is finally live, and it’s as fabulous as I remember.

The capsule collection perfectly encapsulates Molly Goddard’s love of playful textures, bold colours and maximalism.

The collection is comprised of three footwear styles available in multiple striking colourways, including the classic mini boot adorned with floral appliques, a fluffy curly sheepskin slipper in vibrant pink and deep red and a platform shoe in an array of vibrant hues.

Of the collaboration, Molly said, ‘I love working with contrasting materials, colours and textures and feel the campaign images (main pic, styled by Alice Goddard and shot by Theo Sion) capture this perfectly.’

Prices vary from £280 to £320, and styles are limited, so get yours now before they sell out.