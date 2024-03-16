John Mulaney has written a message about partner Olivia Munn's breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Munn announced the news this week that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, sharing her journey on Instagram in the hope that "it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

"In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can't even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined," read part of Munn's full statement. "Surprisingly, I've only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.

"I've tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park. I've kept the diagnosis and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

Along with her team of doctors, the 43-year-old actress paid special tribute to her partner, comedian John Mulaney, with whom she shares two-year-old son Malcolm.

"I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this," her statement read. "I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photographs of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

Mulaney, 41, also wrote a message about her diagnosis, commenting underneath her announcement: "Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm lucky," Munn's statement concluded. "We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Dr. Aliabadi says that if the number is greater than 20%, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30."

We will continue to update this story.