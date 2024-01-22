New year, new priorities – here’s how to set positive boundaries and take control of your digital life with help from EE...

A new year means new resolutions, and it’s no longer just about our physical health. Creating a healthier work-life balance is the perfect goal to set for 2024 – because of the way it benefits both our mental health, and the time we have free to spend with friends and family.

But with hybrid working at a high and a subsequent rise in bringing work home, it can be harder than ever to balance our work and personal lives.

As we return to the grind this January, it’s time to set some positive boundaries, and take control of our digital lives – allowing us to work more efficiently and make time for what’s important.

Thankfully EE is on the case, showing us new ways to use tech for good – all aiming to help people establish better boundaries and improve their work-life balance.

(Image credit: Tom Watkins)

Here are 5 ways to set better work-life boundaries with a little help from EE.

1. Power your productivity

Working smarter and more productively is key to a better work-life balance – allowing you to work as efficiently as you can and, crucially, to switch off on time with peace of mind. Barriers to productivity range from video buffering and slow speeds to network interruptions or even cyber threats. With EE’s new Smart Hub Plus there’s not only enhanced security features and fast, reliable speeds, but with WiFi Enhancer you can activate ‘Work Mode’ in the EE app, allowing you to prioritise your connection and have your best ever work calls and project collaborations when you need them most.

2. Switch off at home

Allowing yourself to switch off from work at home is easier said than done, but it’s essential for setting boundaries and establishing a healthy routine. We’ve all been guilty of doing work emails in front of the TV or finishing a brief instead of enjoying some quality family time, and even minor administrative tasks can disrupt your daily work-life balance. That’s where EE’s WiFi Controls come in, allowing you to pause the Wi-Fi, turn off individual devices and schedule some undisturbed wellbeing time.

3. Make time for you

Setting boundaries is the ultimate form of self-care, and making time for you is vital for achieving a better work-life balance. It allows you to de-stress from the office, focus on your mental health, ease any stress and enhance your sleep. And in turn, it will actually make you more productive during your 9-5. EE has partnered with leading mental health brand Calm, offering consumers a 1-month free trial and discounted access to its science-backed tools and features. We’re talking movement exercises, breathwork and a host of mindful and meditation content – all designed to make time for you.

(Image credit: Tom Watkins)

4. Prioritise your parenting

For parents, balancing your work and personal life is a whole lot tougher, and whether you’re working remotely or in the office, it’s hard not to be in full-time parental mode. Keeping your children safe online can be a full-time concern – particularly when you’re not able to be there 24/7. Thankfully, EE’s Wi-Fi tools gives you full ownership over your network, with its parental and access controls allowing you to manage family life and settings even when you aren’t physically there. The features enable you to tailor parental controls by family members, setting age-appropriate filters and content blocks, not to mention spending caps. And by giving us some control (and peace of mind) over our children’s internet activity, it allows parents to live (and work) in the moment, without having our minds elsewhere.

5. Maximise your downtime

When you’re switching off from work, it’s vital that you maximise your downtime, making sure to unwind and relax your mind. This is made easier with the exciting range of extras on EE mobile – designed to entertain not just you but the whole family. We’re talking TNT Sports on discovery+, an Apple One bundle of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and more. Plus, Entertainment Data Pass, offering endless streaming from Netflix, Spotify and Prime Video to name a few. And as well as Work Mode, EE’s Wi-Fi Enhancer gives you Game Mode, which turbo charges your experience with features like geo-filtering and ping-optimiser. Enjoying your time off is crucial, and by leaning into your downtime, you will enhance not just your personal life but your work life (and satisfaction), too.

