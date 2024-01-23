How to plan your dream wedding on a budget (and take the pressure off any unwanted surprises)
Planning the perfect wedding is exciting, but let's face it, it can also be pretty stressful, not to mention heavy on the wallet. Ever notice how adding the word 'wedding' seems to magically inflate the cost of everything from cakes to flowers? We all know that times are tougher for most households right now, meaning a lot of couples are on the lookout for ways to trim costs without compromising their special day. As 40% of proposals happen between December and February (it truly is cuffing season), it's the ideal moment to share some tips on how to save money while keeping a romantic buzz in the air.
1. Consider an at-home ceremony
Thinking of tying the knot in the comfort of your own home or a relative's? It's a fantastic way to cut venue costs and infuse your ceremony with a touch of familiarity. However, with great power comes great responsibility—you'll need to provide all the additional essentials, from marquees to bars and furniture. Considering the potential for mishaps at events where spirits are high, getting insurance might be a smart move. Wedding insurance, such as that offered by The Insurance Emporium, covers public liability, and can extend to guests (with an Optional Benefit), ensuring peace of mind during this sometimes stressful time.
2. Involve your family in the wedding
Another clever tactic to keep high costs at bay is involving talented friends and family in the ceremony. Got a friend who plays the cello or a cousin with photography skills? Including them adds a personal touch and saves you the expense of hiring professionals. You can protect more than your wedding with The Insurance Emporium, including insurance for camera or musical equipment and more.
3. Cut costs on your wedding dress
Saving on your dream wedding dress is easier than you think. From renting to buying pre-owned or snagging a deal at a sample sale, you've tonnes of options. Regardless of your budget, The Insurance Emporium's Wedding Insurance offers cover for wedding attire, preserving the memory of your special day.
4. Consider cupcakes over cake
Forget pricey wedding cakes and opt for cupcakes instead! Not only are they delicious and adorable, but they also offer variety and cost significantly less. Should you have an issue with the supplier or your cupcakes turn up damaged The Insurance Emporium's Wedding Insurance provides cover for loss, theft or accidental damage of your wedding cake or cupcakes.
Good Things Happen in The Insurance Emporium
Life is unpredictable, and so is wedding planning. Wedding insurance can provide a safety net for unforeseen circumstances such as cancellations, injuries or supplier issues. It's a stress reliever that lets you focus on creating a beautiful wedding within your budget. With The Insurance Emporium, you can safeguard the special things in your life from cameras to music equipment, pets to weddings – The Insurance Emporium have got you covered.
Visit The Insurance Emporium’s website or call 03300 241 781 to see what passions you can insure with them.
Disclaimer
Lifestyle Policy Limited is an appointed representative of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited. The Insurance Emporium ® is a trading name of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited (registered in England and Wales no: 294940) which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority no: 202748.
Niamh McCollum is Features Assistant at Marie Claire UK, and specialises in entertainment, female empowerment, mental health, social development and careers. Tackling both news and features, she's covered everything from the rise of feminist audio porn platforms to the latest campaigns protecting human rights.
Niamh has also contributed to our Women Who Win series by interviewing ridiculously inspiring females, including forensic scientist Ruth Morgan, Labour MP Stella Creasy and ITV’s former Home Affairs Editor Jennifer Nadel.
Niamh studied Law in Trinity College Dublin. It was after enrolling in a Law & Literature class on her year abroad in Toronto that her love of writing was reignited. In no particular order, her big likes are Caleb Followill, hoops, red wine, sea swimming, shakshuka and long train journeys.
