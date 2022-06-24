Why Bahamian dream destination Nassau is top of our summer 2022 wish list

In partnership with Nassau Paradise Island.





Is it just us, or did summer 2022 arrive completely without warning? Not that we’re complaining about light past six o’clock and an excuse – if ever we needed one – to add Aperol back into our lives.

But that does mean that the less organised of us (*cough*) are yet to book the holiday we’ve been waiting for all year.

Enter stage left Nassau Paradise Island: a sun-drenched dream destination that’s so picturesque it could’ve been plucked straight from your favourite beach read.

A melting pot of cultures and cuisines, the Bahamian capital combines laidback island life with the exciting vibrancy of a modern city that wears its rich history with pride. Convinced yet? Here’s how to get there, where to stay and what to do.

How to get there

It may feel like a different world, but it’s worth pointing out just how easy Nassau is to get to. With British Airways offering four direct flights a week to the hotspot from London Heathrow, and Virgin Atlantic offering two, getting there is as stress free as the being there.

It’s also located less than 200 miles from Miami, meaning it’s an ideal stopover for those combining their trip with a stay in the US or Canada.

The best bit? You don’t have to be Serena Williams to afford it. (Though she has been known to be a fan of the island’s breathtakingly beautiful Atlantis Paradise Island resort…)

Where to stay

Speaking of places to stay, Nassau is famous for its hospitality – from luxury ocean-front mini paradises, to more budget-friendly, all-inclusive homes away from home.

Some of our personal faves include the all-inclusive Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort & Offshore Island on the postcard-perfect Cable Beach, the ultra-cool SLS Baha Mar and the Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau – which has an impressive 11 restaurants to choose from.

There are many more where those came from, though. Head to the Nassau Paradise Island website for all the inspo you could possibly need. Warning: FOMO is inevitable.

What to do

Whether it’s a couple’s getaway, a solo adventure or a long-awaited girls holiday, there’s plenty to do in Nassau beyond sunbathing on the beach (though we admit that’s a pretty dreamy way to while away the time, too.)

Experience everything from shark diving to rum tasting, swimming with pigs to powerboating – not forgetting embracing your inner Blackbeard, while you’re at it.

Experience something totally unique to Nassau with an adventure tour, or take it as it comes with a stroll around the island’s cultural hotspots (the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas is a must see).

And of course, it wouldn’t be a destination guide from us if we didn’t recommend a thorough browse of the island’s amazing shops and markets. Nassau’s famous Straw Market is where to head for precious souvenirs and one-of-a-kind accessories. Meanwhile, the shops of Baha Mar and Crystal Court Shops at Atlantis have our hearts when it comes to a holiday splurge.

…You’re still here, why? Head to the Nassau website to find out more or ba.com/Bahamas to book.

Happy holidaying!