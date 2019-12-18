These are the totally infuriating dating trends we’d love to ditch 

From orbiting to multi-apping, seasoned dater Olivia Foster examines the dating trends she’d love to kiss goodbye…

Dating. Dating. Dating. If you’ve been on the romantic frontline in this year you’ll know it can be a confusing place. Whether you’re surfing apps full of pictures of people with pets that aren’t theirs (more on that later) or you’re trying to meet people offline, it can sometime feels like you’re stuck in the dating equivalent of Groundhog Day – but with no Bill Murray to cheer you up.

And while there are some positives (more people are meeting online than ever before meaning that swiping might not be in vain) the downside is there are some dating trends that just won’t seem to die (think ghosting , unsolicited dick pics and those poor sedated tigers). So, as someone who has been single for just over a year and has experienced more than my fair share of dating mishaps, here are the six dating trends I think we need to give a permanent swipe left to in 2020. Join me?

Multi-Apping

For the love of god, for the sake of our thumbs, our phone batteries and our sanity can somebody please make a decision as to which is the best dating app to use. Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, OKCupid, Match…at present it’s thought there are over 1400 apps in the UK alone – talk about a lot of lad-min. It’s little wonder really that research has revealed we’re spending on average 90 minutes a day (that’s 22 days a year!) scrolling through them. In 2020, I’m calling a dating strike until someone can come up with a handy manual as to which apps are the most useful for what (or can we just combine them?!) and I suggest you do the same.

Dogfishing

Thanks to Nev Schulman we’re all aware of catfishing. But 2019 bought a far more dangerous and deceptive trend; dogfishing. There you are, scrolling through Bumble when you spot a man carrying an adorable Cavapoo puppy, just one look at the way he’s cradling it and you’ve already mentally introduced him to your Mum (just me?). But no. Just seven short messages in and the illusion is shattered as he reveals that he actually borrowed said puppy off his best friend’s girlfriend (so much for the sisterhood, Sarah). This my friends, is dogfishing and I’m going to go out on a limb here and say it is the worst dating trend of all.

Orbiting

Someone call NASA, we’ve got a problem – rogue daters are orbiting in our atmospheres. It might be that you spot them wordlessly watching your Instagram stories without replying to your Whatsapps, or they retweet that hilarious Brexit meme when they haven’t followed through with Date 3. When someone is orbiting you it will feel like they’re simultaneously a part of your life, while not really being in it at all. Awful.com. So in 2020, I’m advocating for our right to send these orbiters spinning off into the solar system – preferably into a black hole – by utilising the block and remove buttons. Sorry guys, but either you want to date us or you don’t.

Exercise Dates