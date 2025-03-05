As a Health Editor who works out six times a week, here's how cold water showering transformed my post-workout routine

Mira Showers' ColdBoost technology has been a game-changer.

A montage of images including the Mira cold shower and Ally Head
(Image credit: Future)
Ally Head
By
published
in Features

If, like me, you’re someone who loves working out, then the chances are you’re also constantly on the lookout for simple yet effective ways to boost your recovery. You’ve probably seen influencers on your social media feeds lounging in saunas, cryotherapy chambers and compression boots, following up their dedicated hour of recovery with a leisurely brunch.

But for those of us who have 9-5 jobs, these techniques simply aren’t attainable, and our recovery is often the first thing to go when life gets hectic. We’re all juggling busy schedules, attempting to meet ever-looming work deadlines and trying to maintain some semblance of a social life, while we’re at it. Some weeks, even fitting in workouts can be a struggle.

Don’t be disheartened, though—there are plenty of simple and attainable ways to boost your recovery and general wellbeing from home. As the Senior Health Editor here at Marie Claire UK, I spend a lot of time chatting with top experts about what recovery techniques are genuinely worth your time—and this one pretty regularly comes out tops.

Mira

(Image credit: Mira)

Enter: cold water, one of the simplest and most effective ways to boost both body and mind. The vast majority of us will hop straight in the shower after our workouts, but have you ever considered ending your shower session with a chilly jolt of water for 30 seconds or so?

Sure, it may not be the traditional way to end your shower, but it's also a seriously simple way to boost feel-good endorphins, reduce inflammation, improve circulation, speed up muscle recovery, and ease muscle soreness caused by lactic acid.

Ally Head stretching on a yoga mat

(Image credit: Future)

Keen to make your post-workout shower count? Cold water therapy is a powerful tool for both body and mind, as this extensive 2023 study highlights. It’s also something that we can incorporate into our daily routines for that extra bit of self-care.

Take it from me—I’ve been cold showering for the best part of four years now and can’t tell you how exhilarating it is for both body and mind.

I recently discovered Mira Showers Activate with ColdBoost digital shower and am impressed by how simple it makes incorporating a cold blast into your daily routine. I’d often forget (or be too chicken) to turn my shower temp all the way down to cold, but the Mira Activate makes it unbelievably simple, doing all of the work for you. How? Their ColdBoost technology has a built-in setting that gradually lowers the water temperature at the speed and for the duration that works for you.

This shower also features an easy-to-use digital display that shows the current temperature, as well as indicating how much water you've used. Plus, the Mira app makes it super simple to ease into my shower at the temperature that works for me, so I can get a mood-boosting blast as soon as my workout is over.

Mira

(Image credit: Mira)

Mira
Mira Activate Dual with ColdBoost™ | Ceiling-Fed HP/Combi Shower

Mira
Mira Activate Dual with ColdBoost™ | Rear-Fed HP/Combi Shower

Mira
Mira Activate Dual with ColdBoost™ | Pumped Ceiling-Fed Shower

Ally Head
Ally Head
Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, nine-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she heads up all strategy for her pillars, working across commissioning, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest health updates, writing the must-read wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely sustainable and squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She also spearheads the brand's annual Women in Sport covers, interviewing and shooting the likes of Mary Earps, Millie Bright, Daryll Neita, and Lavaia Nielsen. She's won a BSME for her sustainability work, regularly hosts panels and presents for events like the Sustainability Awards, and is a stickler for a strong stat, too, seeing over nine million total impressions on the January 2023 Wellness Issue she oversaw. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸