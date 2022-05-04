Four cool entrepreneurial tools to get your start-up off the ground

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to turning your passion into a profitable business, there’s no time like the present.

No, seriously: new research from GoDaddy has found that the percentage of microbusiness owners under 35 has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.

In a landmark study of more than 2 million UK businesses, GoDaddy’s Venture Forward research found that not only are millennial-owned microbusinesses on the up, but businesses formed after March 2020 are also more likely to be started by women, and people from minority ethnic groups and disadvantaged backgrounds.

But the challenge doesn’t stop there. If you’re a microbusiness owner or a striving start-up founder from a background that’s decidedly different from the Silicon Valley type, chances are that you don’t have access to a full staff, reams of cash and a fancy office with a fancier coffee machine. That’s where time-saving entrepreneurial tools become essential.

From website builders to email marketing tools, we’ve collected four of the very best resources to help get your business off the ground.

Let’s talk websites

You don’t have to have the CV of a software engineer to build a brilliant website for your business. User-friendly website builders abound in the age of the start-up – just look at GoDaddy’s websites and marketing tool. With an extensive collection of ready-to-go templates that’ll ensure your website looks amazing no matter what you do, this clever DIY site builder is all you need to turn heads in your chosen industry. All that’s left for you to do is decide on a memorable domain.

Get your… stuff together

No diary manager, no problem. The best thing about starting a business in 2022 is that there are countless project management tools to help you (and, if you have them, your employees) stay productive, organised and up to speed with your business’ priorities. Platforms like Trello help you order, assign and monitor tasks – no matter the size of your team. Using the Kaban list structure, Trello lets you organise projects and tasks into boards. (Meaning your to-do list is just as satisfying to look at as it is to check off.)

Money, money, money

Managing your business’ cash flow is undoubtedly one of the most difficult tasks you’ll come up against as a new entrepreneur. And while we’d recommend getting yourself a great accountant stat, you’ll still need to use your numbers cap to keep your business trucking along on a daily basis. Don’t worry, though, if your maths amounts to little more than vague memories of GCSE-level pythagoras theorem. Accounting tools like QuickBooks and Xero will help you keep an eye on your books, while budgeting tools like PlanGuru are brilliant for both staying on track and looking to your business’ future.

Pure marketing magic

Email newsletters are ten a penny, and often end up unread or resigned to a recipient’s spam folder. That’s why it’s so important to make your newsletter stand out. Enter stage left, GoDaddy. Built into GoDaddy’s Websites and Marketing service, GoDaddy’s array of expertly designed newsletter templates can help you boost engagement, connect with your customers and, most importantly, build a memorable brand.

See? You don’t have to be a business polymath to ensure your start up thrives. We say: delegate, divide and conquer. There are some amazing tools out there, so don’t put all your eggs (and money) into one basket. Investigate which tools work best for your business’ unique needs and don’t be afraid to ask for a free trial to put them through their paces.