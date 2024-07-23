Golden moments: three trailblazing women on finding joy in the everyday
As part of Marie Claire UK’s Women in Sport special, we spoke to three pioneering women at the top of their game about nutrition, wellbeing, and making the most of life’s golden moments
Whether it’s relishing that first morning coffee or prioritising a soothing end-of-day beauty routine before bed, it’s worth carving out time for life’s everyday pleasures and putting self-care front and centre in our lives. This isn’t always easy. In our increasingly busy world, escaping the daily grind for a few minutes of ‘me time’ can be a daily challenge – just ask Olympian Desirèe Henry, Sculpted By Aimee’s founder and CEO Aimee Connolly, and nutritionist and author Jenna Hope. The three women are trailblazers in very different arenas, but they all agree on one thing: building in ‘golden moments’ is key to maintaining their long term success, as they told Marie Claire's Editor in Chief Andrea Thompson.
“Despite developments in technology, women today are balancing more responsibilities and ever increasing workloads,” said Thompson, who led a discussion with Henry, Connolly, and Hope. “Amongst work commitments, caring responsibilities and an ‘always on’ digital world, it’s so often our own basic self-care and relaxation that slips to the bottom of our priority list.”
It's why Marie Claire has partnered with Solgar - a leading vitamins and supplements brand -to highlight the importance of celebrating small moments of joy. “It’s vital we cherish those golden moments in our lives; moments when we stop, take time to do something that nourishes us holistically, or engage in activities that bring us joy,” adds Thompson.
So what were the highlights of their conversation? Here are the key takeaways.
Find strength in setbacks
It may look like these women are natural winners, but as Thompson says to athlete Henry, it's “not easy when you’ve got to be consistently top of your game.” Henry has overcome plenty of obstacles on her path to Olympic stardom. For starters, she cites the two painful knee surgeries she’s undergone as “some of the hardest moments” of her career. Ultimately, though, she’s more resilient because of the inner strength she built overcoming them.
“Despite going through those setbacks I’m grateful because it allowed me to discover who I am,” she says. “Now I feel like I’m a greater person than I was before all those injuries.”
Move your body, boost your mind
Most of us won’t have the stamina of an Olympian, but all three women agree that even a small bit of movement goes a long way. “It’s really important that I do simple things; exercise is huge,” says Connolly. Walking, classes – anything is better than nothing, she adds.
“Try to incorporate fitness and health into your lifestyle,” agrees Henry. “That doesn’t [have to] mean going to the gym. It could be putting on a YouTube video in your living room and doing a five-minute stretch.”
But sleep and diet are just as important, says nutritionist Jenna Hope who emphasises that the current trend for fasting, skipping meals or cutting down on carbohydrates can impact hormone health for women: “Diarise those three meals a day – it’s really important and will regulate your energy and mood.” Supplement those busy times in your life with a good quality multi vitamin.
Seize joy in the small moments
When it comes to celebrating the small wins, Hope goes to bed looking forward to her morning matcha, while Connolly relishes the ritual of winding down with her skincare routine: “That moment of self-care at the end of the day is so important,” she says.
Olympic wins have made for some of the happiest moments in Henry’s life, but it’s the little moments that she lives for. “Make sure you celebrate every day,” she tells Thompson. “The moment you open your eyes is a gift – and an opportunity to just be grateful.”
What are your golden moments? Let us know on social @SolgarUK #goldenmoments, and find out more about making life golden with Solgar at Solgar.co.uk.
