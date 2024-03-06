Huawei is changing the face of wearable tech

We’re entering a new era of wearable tech, with models from Huawei that hold functionality and design in the same high regard. The eagerly awaited Huawei Watch GT 4 series demonstrates this perfectly, fusing style and technology pioneeringly, while Huawei’s audio range includes the much-anticipated FreeClip earbuds that offer a unique (and gloriously ergonomic) design. In short, it’s tech that you’ll want to be seen wearing.

A new approach to tech design

This style-driven approach has been a long time in the making for Huawei. To tap into the most current trends, Huawei set up Aesthetics Research Centers in France, Italy, and the UK in a bid to glean new ideas from an array of top designs with different cultural backgrounds.

In 2023, Huawei debuted its ‘Fashion Forward’ global launch event in Barcelona, elevating functional designs with trend-led aesthetics (as well as the groundbreaking new features we’ve come to associate with the tech giant). Teaming up with four-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Mo Farah and fitness (and fashion) icon Pamela Reif, the brand aimed to inspire a new approach to living an active lifestyle.

(Image credit: Huawie)

"Huawei will continue to cement its position as a global high-end, fashion-forward, and technology-driven brand", said Kevin Ho, COO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group at the time of the launch. "In 2024, we will continue to increase R&D investments in smart devices, fitness & health, and digital creation. These efforts will make innovative products and services more accessible to users worldwide, and create cutting-edge, pioneering, and personalised lifestyles for consumers."

Taking nods from current fashion trends, wearability and style are at the forefront of the design process. Bold colours are also a key feature of Huawei’s latest innovations, with signature products like the Huawei FreeClip and Mate X5 Smartphone available in purple, while the MatePad Pro comes in a stylish green. Say goodbye to clunky and functional-looking smartphones, smartwatches and audio products. Huawei products are also crafted from premium materials, meaning the finish looks and feels superior — and the devices are built to last. Take the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design, for example, the brand’s first-ever smartwatch crafted from 18K carat gold.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Individual style has also been a huge consideration when it comes to the development of the new ranges. Take, for example, the Huawei Watch GT 4 series, where there are over 25,000 watch faces to choose from, including one of our favourites - the ‘blooming’ watch face which flowers as daily data grows. You can also switch up the look with a choice of eight watch straps, including options made from refined calf leather and Fluoroelastomer, as well as vegan-friendly alternatives.

The Always On Display (AOD) feature also means that a quick glance is all you need to stay up to date on steps, sleep, the weather and communication. You can even track your menstrual cycle with the Watch GT 4 range, monitoring your temperature, respiration rate and heart rate for more accurate predictions than standard period tracking apps.

The products

This is our pick of the Huawei tech buys fusing fashion and functionality, including audio products, smartwatches and the newest smartphones from the brand.

Huawei FreeClip with Wireless Charging Case in Purple £179.99 at Huawei The FreeClip design offers perhaps the most stable and comfortable earbuds on the market yet, with a C-bridge shape that stays in place more effectively than traditional earbuds for a ‘non-feeling’ wearing experience. There’s also no sound leakage (thanks to the reverse sound field). Say hello to next-gen earbuds.

Huawie Watch GT 4 £299.99 at Huawie The ultimate smartwatch, the GT 4 has as many stylish design features as it does innovative features. Enjoy Bluetooth calling, in-device music, TruSleep™ 2.0 sleep tracking and TruRelax™ pressure monitoring. With 2,500 watch faces to choose from, finding one to match your style is inevitable.

Huawei Mate X3 £1,499 at Amazon £1,999 at Huawei UK The Huawei Mate series features the world's first quad-curve foldable smartphone for a futuristic take on the smartphone model. Its edges are rounded for handling comfort, while a dual screen can help to boost productivity on the go.

Huawei P60 Pro £799 at Huawei Taking a nod from nature, the unique pearl texture design of the Huawei P60 Pro offers a stylish and timeless finish - the most glamorous Smartphone style in the range. Other stand-out features include The Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera for super-clear photos and drop-resistant kunlun glass (because nothing ruins our day like a shattered phone screen).