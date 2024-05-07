Here's why we're all ears for the release of Huawei's Watch FIT 3

For those of us keen on maintaining fitness goals, smartwatches have been a staple for quite some time. With each innovation, it's undoubtedly cool watching the technology become more intelligent—assisting us with our health, fitness and overall well-being. However, the challenge often lies in finding one that seamlessly integrates with our style.

Thankfully, Huawei has the answer with the Huawei Watch FIT 3. Being launched with a Fashion Squared concept, Huawei is leading the wearable tech trend by combining aesthetic designs with performance. This lightweight smartwatch boasts an ultra-thin design that not only complements your look but also keeps you in sync with your health and fitness goals.

Here's why we're excited about the Huawei Watch FIT 3:

(Image credit: Courtesy Huawei)

1. Slick design

After four years—and three generations—the Huawei Watch FIT 3 is here. Boasting a sleek square design, it comes in a range of vibrant colours and display options to suit your style—and mood. Whether you prefer the timeless allure of black and white or crave a splash of personality with vibrant green or pink, each option is complemented by lightweight fluoroelastomer straps for ultimate comfort.

Weighing in at 26g and measuring just 9.9mm in thickness, this is Huawei's lightest and thinnest smartwatch yet, perfect for both fitness sessions and social occasions. Seamlessly transition from a refined leather strap for formal gatherings to a breathable nylon alternative for your active pursuits.

(Image credit: Courtesy Huawei)

2. Holistic wellness mastery

Beyond its stylish appearance, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 offers features that helps to prioritise your overall well-being. It goes beyond simple sleep tracking to analyse sleep quality and patterns, providing personalised recommendations for better rest and recovery. It even detects sleep apnea, ensuring you stay on top of your self-care game.

Plus, it tracks your diet, workout impact and menstrual cycle. This helps empower you to make informed decisions for your body and mind - whether that means eating a little more or opting for a walk instead of the gym on days where you’re more worn out.

(Image credit: Courtesy Huawei)

3. Fitness boss mode

Competing against yourself in fitness goals has never been easier. Whether you're aiming for a personal best in a 10k run, pushing your limits in fitness classes or exploring the city on your bike, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 tracks your progress and provides personalised post-workout reports.

It also offers access to science-backed training advice and customised workout plans. And for those counting calories, the Stay Fit app syncs seamlessly with the smartwatch for real-time tracking.

With Huawei's real-time health monitoring, you'll stay in the zone during workouts, with alerts keeping you on track with your heart rate. It's not just a watch; it's your wellness wingman.

