Nassau Paradise Island is home to some of the dreamiest hotels in The Bahamas – here’s where we’re checking in this year

If you haven’t already heard of Nassau Paradise Island, the clue is in the name. Think turquoise waters, baking white sand and perennial sunshine.

Practically on Miami’s doorstep (well, a mere 200 miles away), the Bahamian capital combines the laid-back pace of paradise with the vibrancy of a big city; so it’s not exactly surprising that thousands of sun-seekers flock to its shores every year.

(Image credit: Nassau Paradise Island)

As popular with families as it is with DINKs (if TikTok hasn’t already brought you up to speed on the latter, it means dual income, no kids), don’t go thinking that Nassau’s just for holidaymakers on the other side of the pond. British Airways now offers daily direct flights to the island, while Virgin Atlantic also offers twice-weekly trips.

Whether you’re planning a pit stop on a Florida family vacation or just need to steal some quality time with your partner or closest pals, getting there’s a breeze – it’s leaving that’s the hard part.

Got FOMO yet? Don't, because we’ve rounded up the very best hotels and resorts to book this year – from laidback family-friendly stays to full-blown White Lotus-level luxury.

Nassau Paradise Island: the best hotels for every kind of traveller

(Image credit: Nassau Paradise Island)

For the get up and goers

Island life meets the buzz of a capital city in Nassau, so it's no wonder that it draws as many get-up-and-goers as it does sun worshippers. Whether going stag or going on a stag, the island’s many shops , casinos and adventure tours mean boredom is out of the question. With three luxe hotels to choose from and everything from seabobs to snorkels on offer for guests, Baha Mar is an activity lover’s best bet.

For the best of both worlds (i.e. refined luxury with the pleasure of being a big kid), head to SLS Baha Mar , where the views from the Skybar rooftop cocktail lounge are among some of the most breathtaking in The Bahamas.

(Image credit: Nassau Paradise Island )

For the families

Nassau is home to a whole host of hotels that specialise in family vacations, with plenty to keep the kids entertained while you unwind. One of our favourites is The Coral at Atlantis Paradise Island. Perfectly positioned near adventures and experiences for both adults and kids, it has everything from a teen nightclub to an ice cream parlour – not to mention Atlantis’ world-famous marine exhibit with more than 250 marine species.

If it's fully-fledged family luxury you're after though, The Reef at Atlantis combines all the comforts you'd expect from a 5-star hotel with homely residential-style suites and studios. (Seriously, never underestimate the convenience of an in-room kitchenette when you're travelling with little ones.)

(Image credit: Nassau Paradise Island)

For the couples

Between spas and sunset sailing, Nassau gives Paris a run for its money when it comes to romance. Goldwynn Resort & Residences, Nassau’s newest luxury resort, is pretty much as indulgent as it gets, with a pristine stretch of Cable Beach on its doorstep. You name it, they’ve got it: fine dining, a full-service spa and secluded oceanside cabanas. The best bit? It also has all the amenities required of some much-needed me time, including an ocean-side fitness centre, restorative yoga classes and nearby golf courses. There’s even a personalised butler service in select suites should you fancy it.

(Image credit: Nassau Paradise Island)

For the girlfriends

Forget the rekindling your romance cliche: in the circus of modern life it’s often our friendships that fall by the wayside. So what better way to spend some overdue quality time with friends than a boutique hotel with the third-largest wine cellar in the world?

Naturally, we’re talking about Graycliff, a glamorous bolthole that’s played host to everyone from The Beatles to Winston Churchill through the years. Dating back to 1740 and the pirate days of Captain John Howard Graysmith, expect bucketloads of charm accompanied by prize-winning dining and lush gardens at a historic hotel that just oozes glamour.

Ready to book? We thought that might be the case. Plan your perfect trip on the Nassau Paradise Island website or book now for Summer and Winter 2023 on British Airways.