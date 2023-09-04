As a busy beauty editor, these two skincare products have totally streamlined my routine

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s no surprise that as a beauty editor, I try a lot of products. And there was a time in my life that I was all over a multi-step skincare routine that included cleansing, exfoliating and a whole cocktail of serums and moisturisers. Now that I'm in my 30s however, my life is a whole lot busier—I’m juggling work, kids, and whatever semblance of a social life I can muster—and I simply don’t have the spare time to dedicate to applying so many products to my face. (Nor can I be bothered, quite frankly.) But that doesn’t mean that I want to compromise on any of the brilliant results that I see from an efficacious skincare regimen. Thankfully, though, I don’t have to as I’ve discovered a seriously hard working serum that basically does all of the skincare heavy lifting for me without the need to layer multiple formulas. Enter: Lancôme’s Rénergie H.C.F Triple Serum.

I’m fastidious about skincare ingredients and the Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F Triple Serum truly delivers in its expert formulation which contains Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C+ Niacinamide, and Ferulic Acid—basically everything that you need for a healthy skin appearance. From making my skin feel firmer and deeply nourished, to minimising the appearance of dark spots and fines lines, it’s effectively a one-stop-shop for everything my complexion needs to look its best. And I’m not the only one who thinks so—9 out of 10 people who tested this product preferred it over their current serum*, and I can totally see why. But not all ingredients are created equal. Let’s get into exactly what makes Lancôme’s H.C.F technology so innovative.

Firstly, it’s important to know that a higher concentration of ingredients doesn’t always mean a more effective formulation. In fact, through lots of trial and error with my own routine, I can attest to the fact that blending strong active ingredients is often a recipe for sensitivity, irritation and redness. Instead, Lancôme has opted to take a smart approach to formulating—creating a triple-serum complex with ingredient concentrations that complement each other without any risk of unwanted side effects.

The Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F Triple Serum complex

Stored inside unique triple-chamber packaging to maintain their potency, each of these powerful ingredients has been chosen to gently work together for better looking skin:

1. Hyaluronic Acid

This popular skincare ingredient is a naturally occurring molecule in the skin known for its ability to enhance moisture retention, and in this formula helps the skin feel super hydrated and smoother.

2. Vitamin C+ Niacinamide

A potent but stable duo which work together in this serum to visibly brighten skin, target the appearance of dark spots and help smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

3. Ferulic Acid

A supercharged antioxidant that protects skin from free radical damage and works to slow down the signs of ageing. This particular ingredient is stored in its own water-free chamber to preserve its benefits over time.

Layer up for extra radiance

Of course, despite all of the good stuff that this serum provides to my skin, sometimes life takes over and there are still times when my complexion needs a bit of an extra lift. Maybe I haven’t had enough sleep and my skin looks a bit dull or it’s been one of those days when I feel like I’m made up of more coffee than water and my complexion feels parched. So, on those occasions, I take my routine up a notch by layering in a second product—the Lancôme Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream.

Adding an extra dose of high-performance ingredients in the form of an impressive 300 types of Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide, Lancôme’s Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream boosts moisture and evens skin tone for a smoother, brighter complexion. And all with a beautifully hydrating texture that doesn’t weigh skin down. Just think of it as a way to intensify all of those brilliant Rénergie skincare benefits. My skin always feels smoother and softer and has that plump, juicy appearance that I always seek out. And, even better, my makeup always applies so well on top of it. It’s a simple skincare routine, but I swear by it.

Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F Triple Serum £99 at John Lewis An expert combination of three active ingredients in one easy application, this serum harnesses Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C+ Niacinamide and Ferulic Acid to help firm and brighten skin’s appearance and target the look of discolouration and fine lines. Lancôme Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream £83 at John Lewis A nourishing cream that contains a unique concentration of over 300 types of Peptides along with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide for a smoother, plumper complexion.

*Based on 133 30Yr+ UK Female Luxury Skincare users who received the product to test as part of a Home Tester Club Panel.