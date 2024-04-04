Confused by make-up? These 3 failsafe looks come beauty editor-approved

As a beauty editor, I love make-up (I test it for a living so you’d hope that’d be the case). But the sheer volume of different products that achieve different results can be overwhelming for somebody who’s completely new to the make-up space—not to mention knowing how to put together an everyday signature or party look.

This is where No7 comes in. The hero beauty brand has put together three capsule make-up looks that take the thought out of how to do your make-up for any given occasion. Complete with the No7 Makeup Virtual Try-On service, it’s perfect for those who don’t know where to start with putting together a make-up ensemble. Ahead, I’ve broken down the three looks that should cover all bases between everyday wear, special days out and evening glam.

1. All Day Every Day Make-Up Look

When you want to throw on a little something but still want your make-up to look natural, the All Day Every Day make-up look is ideal for a slightly elevated, polished-yet-effortless result. Think a healthy and radiant complexion, a neutral lip and fluttery, fanned-out lashes with a little added length—perfect no-make-up make-up. This look is an ideal everyday make-up look for a day of running errands or a casual lunch with the girls.

In terms of the products that will help you achieve this look, a bit of Intelligent Colour Foundation will even out the complexion, while Skin Illuminator will yield that healthy glow without using a super sparkly highlighter (something that might feel better as part of a party make-up look). Pro tip: curling your eyelashes before applying the Define & Enhance Mascara will help to open up the eyes and create a longer appearance. Finally, a wash of neutral eyeshadow, like one of the shades in the Matte Nudes Palette, is another nice touch to further elevate your eye make-up.



2. Weekend Glow Make-Up Look

To level up your make-up look for the weekend—whether you want a look for a brunch with friends or to try out some date-night make-up—you can’t go wrong with the trending rosy shades in this Weekend Glow make-up look. When worn on the eyes, these shades make for a nice bridge between neutrals and bolder colours and are suitable for many different skin tones. Think classy and elegant, simple make-up that’s a step up from the everyday look.

Away from the eye make-up and onto the complexion, a little pink blusher will help to provide that healthy glow when applied to the apples of your cheeks (if you look in the mirror, this is the rounder bit that appears when you smile). A velvet matte lipstick will also deliver a nice colour payoff and can be longer-lasting than a sheeny formula, which is one less thing to think about while you enjoy your weekend.

3. All-Out Glam Make-Up Look

For dialling up a bit of drama for an evening do, party or night out, the All Out Glam make-up look has you covered with some simple smokey eye make-up and a bolder lip. Perhaps one of the easiest possible ways to make a statement with your glamorous make-up look is with a classic red lip—and there’s a shade to suit everybody. While I personally believe you should wear whatever colour of lipstick you like and that you feel looks great, a good place to start is that warmer skin tones suit orange-reds, while cooler skin tones look great in blue-reds. The Moisture Drench Lipstick in Pillarbox isn’t too bold, making it a great shade choice for red lipstick newbies.

After applying foundation to your desired level of coverage, bronzer is your one-way ticket to adding warmth to your complexion; apply a little of the Matte Bronzing Powder across the cheeks, nose, forehead and chin, adding a little more under the cheekbones for a subtly sculpted look. And when it comes to the eyes, a metallic coppery shade like Define Eye Pencil in Golden Copper is a timeless classic and a brilliant way to add wearable sparkle for an evening event.

