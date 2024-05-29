Trust me, Paradisefold is the non-committal secret to your glossiest hair yet

From childhood memories of watching my mom unwrap her silk scarf to unravel the glossiest and bounciest of blow dries on her naturally curly hair, to now incorporating the practice into my own nightly routine, the power of silk wraps, scarves and bonnets never fail to amaze me. Curly and coily hair is drier and more brittle than other textures due to its structure, so it requires some extra care. Whether natural, braided, or pressed, the preservation of moisture and prevention of breakage for curly and coily hair is paramount.

But wraps are not just for protection—and not just for curly and coily hair. They have become cultural beauty staples in many communities, so what they look like matters just as much as how they work. This is of course the best kept secret for maintaining healthy, vibrant strands every night for many women, requiring no chemicals and minimal effort. That's where Paradisefold steps in—a Marie Claire Hair Awards 2024 winner—which offers a full range of easy-to-use, luxe hair accessories crafted to protect your curls and coils against dry fabric friction and loss of essential moisture.

When it comes to wellness, hair care often takes the spotlight for women, however, as much as a priority your hair may be, many of us don’t want it to become all consuming. Paradisefold silk hair wraps embody this efficiency and offer a seamless blend of practicality and elegance. The magic of these wraps happens overnight while you catch some Z's (although note that these beautiful buttery silks can also be worn on the go), sans harsh chemicals or exhausting routines. The Fold, their flagship creation, handcrafted in London with two layers of 19-momme mulberry silk, stands as the ultimate remedy for various hair woes. From battling frizz and dryness to elevating hair texture and appearance, Paradisefold presents a natural route to healthy waves, curls and coils.

Paradisefold's ethos is impressive, earning the approval of Marie Claire’s beauty editors. With a meticulous approach and commitment to sustainability, they’re positioned as a net-positive brand, aligning perfectly with their dedication to conscious consumption. With every purchase, customers receive a promise of free lifetime care and customisation, and as an added bonus, first-time buyers are greeted with a free gift with the first order, by signing up online.

And it's not just wraps and turbans that Paradisefold excel at. The dreamy Cloudy Silk Starscaped Pillow Cover is the latest innovation at Paradisefold and is designed to elevate your skin and hair overnight. Crafted from Grade 6A 19 momme mulberry silk, it's naturally hypoallergenic, moisturising, and breathable. Handmade in London in limited quantities, it promises a luxurious and restorative sleep experience.

The 5 benefits of using a hair wrap

1. Enhanced hair protection

Hair wraps provide a gentle yet effective way to shield hair from environmental damage and friction. Using smooth, silky materials like mulberry silk, that create a protective barrier around the hair, you can prevent breakage and minimise frizz. Wraps and bonnets also reduce the risk of tangling and knotting, while you sleep. They help to retain moisture in the hair, preventing dryness. You always want to make sure that the smooth silk layer sits against and cocoons your hair. Paradisefold creates their silk hair wraps with two layers of silk, so you’re doubling up on the protection and the hair wrap is more durable and long-lasting, maintaining its quality and effectiveness over time.

2. Moisture retention

Silk doesn't absorb moisture from your hair or skin, as it’s a smooth and non-absorbent natural protein fibre. Instead, it helps to retain it by creating a barrier that prevents moisture loss through evaporation, reducing the risk of dryness, brittleness, and breakage. Even better, it’s naturally hypoallergenic so it’s perfectly breathable and cooling, even in the summer months, so it’s great for your head and hair health.

3. Frizz control

Think about the way silk slips through your fingers. Silk wraps do just that to your hair, providing a smooth and gentle surface for the hair to rest and helping control frizz. Unlike rougher fabrics, silk creates less friction against the hair shaft, preventing the cuticle from becoming roughened and causing frizz. Silk's smooth texture also helps maintain the hair's natural oils, preventing them from being stripped making the hair vulnerable to dryness and frizz.

4. Versatile styling

Whether you're rocking natural curls or a sleek blowout, in or out of bed, a good silk hair wrap offers versatility in styling. Paradisefold’s silk wraps come in different sizes to accommodate all hair types, so they’re the perfect accessory for effortless and chic hairdos. It’s an effortless solution to maintaining your curls or blowout.

5. Overnight hair transformation

Silk wraps harness the natural properties of silk to nurture and protect your hair while you sleep, without the need for extensive styling routines. It's the ultimate time-saving solution for busy people.

Ultimately, if you’re a time-pressed woman who values her appearance but, like me, you’d like to keep chemicals to the minimum and don’t want an overkill routine: join the Paradisefold club.