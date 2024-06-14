The new Hair Rituel by Sisley shampoo ticks every box for my fine, wavy and flyaway-prone hair

As someone with fine and flat, yet also wavy and flyaway-prone hair, finding haircare products that work for me can be a tricky task to say the least. You see, I crave volumised, smoothened and strengthened hair—is that too much to ask? Enter: my new favourite hair heroes, the Hair Rituel by Sisley shampoo and scalp serum duo.

First up: the Revitalising Fortifying Serum for the scalp, which promises to slow down hair loss while strengthening and thickening the hair fibre with the Revitalising Fortifying Complex. A revitalised scalp and stronger, thicker hair? Yes please. It’s no wonder the Revitalising Fortifying Serum has won 51 international awards.

And Sisley’s bestselling serum now has a perfect partner—the recently released Fortifying Densifying Shampoo, which features a concentrated strengthening formula to boost volume, while moisturising and hydrating the hair. Sounds like my sort of product.

This shampoo promises to fortify the hair with a beautifully dense, silky appearance—and having tried it for myself, I can attest to that. It’s the only shampoo I’ve tried that leaves my hair both volumised and silky soft. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Read my thorough review of the shampoo and scalp serum below…

My review of the Hair Rituel by Sisley duo

The immediate effect of this duo aims towards giving the hair more body and bounce, long-term: it becomes stronger and more resistant. On first impression, not only does this haircare duo look incredibly chic, but each product really does what it says on the tin.

After using both products just a few times, I saw an immediate difference in my hair, so what impressed me so much?

Sisley-Paris Hair Rituel Revitalising Fortifying Serum for the Scalp £170 at John Lewis

The Revitalising Fortifying Serum promises shiner, more resilient hair with every application and the most impressive results are seen over time. While I can’t comment on the long-term effect on my hair, I can say that it was super easy to incorporate into my hair routine thanks to its lightweight, non-greasy consistency.

I apply it after washing, and before drying and styling my hair, and every other day between washes. It’s a chance to give myself a nice little scalp massage every other day (which I would never complain about), and the light consistency doesn’t weigh my hair down at all.

As someone with fine, wavy and flyaway-prone hair, finding a shampoo that meets all my needs is usually the bane of my life. I want my shampoo to boost volume and nourish my hair at the same time - no mean feat.

As I mentioned above, this shampoo did just that, but I was probably most impressed with how kind it was to my scalp as well as my hair. Like the skin on my face, my scalp is super sensitive, and usually gets irritated by hair-thickening or growth-promotion formulas, but to my delight I didn’t have any irritation when using this shampoo.

Powered by ingredients derived from plant extracts (camellia oil and baobab proteins to name a few) this formula is both efficacious and kind to sensitive scalps and temperamental hair. Bonus.

Best results are seen after three months of continuous use, so I’m excited to see the effects of using this serum and shampoo duo in the long term.