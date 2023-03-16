This is what an expert wants you to know about collagen drinks

Google collagen drinks and you’ll turn up many results and many opinions. Here at Marie Claire UK, we see it as part of our job to do extensive research so we can recommend the very best products to you. And our Marie Claire Skin Awards 2022 Best Skincare Supplement winner, GOLD COLLAGEN, also take their remit of making quality collagen drinks with quantifiable and proven results very seriously.

Don’t just take our word for it—it’s been the #1 collagen brand in Boots since 2012. Plus, if you ask anyone who’s been taking one of the brand's liquid supplements regularly, there's a high chance they'll mention increased skin radiance, plumpness of their skin, reduced lines and wrinkles, stronger nails and improved hair growth to name a few.

But here’s the thing: you really need to do your homework before picking a collagen supplement. Or let us do it for you. When it comes to selecting your collagen drink of choice, GOLD COLLAGEN is a great option. Here's why, and some of the things we think you should know about GOLD COLLAGEN...

It works, and quicker than you think

You can expect visible results in just three weeks. GOLD COLLAGEN have tested this bit extensively—in fact, the results have been published in peer-reviewed journals. “Once absorbed into the body, liquid supplements are far more bioavailable meaning they are digested and reach the bloodstream quicker than other forms of collagen,” says Dr Martin Godfrey, medical practitioner and Head of Research and Development at MINERVA Research Labs Ltd. You can expect to see your skin look juicier in the first few weeks, with continued use delivering stronger nails and stronger hair.

Liquid collagen works better than tablets

Want the highest absorption and most effective delivery of collagen for it to work? Go for a liquid rather than tablets. “Because of their size, tablet collagen supplement cannot be guaranteed to contain an ample amount of collagen, meaning you would need a further supplement to get the same dose and receive the same benefits,” says Dr Godfrey.

Gold Collagen shots are really easy to take—each bottle is one dose, and you just drink it daily (by the way it doesn’t taste even remotely bad). Oh, and the glass bottle is fully recyclable. Phew.

It doesn't contain sugar, preservatives or colourants

Gold Collagen is sugar free. This might sound like it’s not a big deal, but if your supplements are loaded with sugar, you’re undoing some of their good work on a cellular level. No such concerns here. It is also preservative, lactose, gluten, colourants, alcohol and GMO free.

It contains the ideal dose of collagen, vitamins and minerals

More collagen does not always mean better. GOLD COLLAGEN supplements contain the ideal dose of collagen (five grams per bottle) to make your skin feel its best. GOLD COLLAGEN is also loaded with other vitamins and minerals like zinc, vitamin C, biotin, copper, rocket and hyaluronic acid, making it an all-round good supplement.

The Gold Collagen range has different versions targeted for specific needs. Yes, there’s an all-rounder—but if you want something more intense and want to tackle the first signs of ageing, opt for GOLD COLLAGEN PURE PLUS (opens in new tab) for 25+ age groups , which also is packed with the highest quality ingredients, which include marine collagen, vitamin C, vitamin B5, borage seed oil and biotin.

Equally, if you’re especially keen to have stronger, healthier hair and reduced hair fall, go for GOLD COLLAGEN HAIRLIFT (opens in new tab) which contains keratin and biotin to support hair growth and scalp health. Research shows that it supports hair growth and keratin formation, as well as promoting skin and nail health.

You could also try the GOLD COLLAGEN HYDROGEL MASK (opens in new tab), which is packed with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, to give thirsty skin a whammy of moisture, with instant and cumulative results. It perfectly fits the face contours, so expect it to hug your face, making sure every area is treated.

Finally, if your lips are an area of concern and need some loving, the GOLD COLLAGEN LIP VOLUMISER (opens in new tab) would be a perfect choice; the rich, pearly balm, stimulates collagen synthesis, nourishes and protects, and provides a beautiful pearlescent finish, so you can use it in lieu of your usual lip enhancer or lip gloss.

For more information about this award-winning brand, and for exclusive offers, please visit gold-collagen.com (opens in new tab). Gold Collagen is also available to buy at boots.com (opens in new tab).