CBD – short for cannabidiol – shot into mainstream popularity a couple of years ago, and has been upending the health and beauty industry since. You probably already know that CBD is an ingredient naturally sourced from hemp plants that are grown for nutritional purposes. But contrary to common misconceptions, CBD is separate to THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) – the principle psychoactive component of the hemp plant. Meaning high-quality CBD products run zero risk of getting you ‘high’, or of you becoming addicted.

Just where, pray tell, would you acquire said products? Enter Holland & Barrett: an undisputed high-street hero when it comes to some of the best CBD products in show.

Holland & Barrett were actually the first major retailer to bring high-quality CBD products to the high street. And given that they put quality, purity and safety above all else – and that every brand and product they stock is subject to quality checks, meaning high-quality CBD is guaranteed, no matter which of their products you try – it’s fair to say we’re firm fans. In fact, their extensive (and always safe) range has us just a *little bit* obsessed.

Here’s the lowdown on some of our all-time faves.

Reakiro

A recent addition to Holland & Barrett’s ever-growing CBD range, Reakiro is a brand that really ought to be on your radar. Why? Because the retailer actually work with Reakiro from source to shelf to ensure their CBD is of superior quality. Not to mention it’s available in a multitude of forms – from oils, sprays, capsules, pens and drops. Need we say more?

Reakiro Raw Hemp Extract RxPen 1000mg

This handy click pen is the perfect way to get your daily dose of CBD on the go. (Here’s looking at you, forgetful types.) Using premium raw hemp extract, we love that with each click of the easy-to-use pen, you receive a measured dosage of CBD – meaning no waste!

Reakiro CBD Oil 500mg Produced from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in the EU, this premium full-spectrum CBD oil has been blended with hemp oil. Love Hemp

With 100% traceability, Love Hemp’s (vast) selection of pure, raw CBD products are a go-to for those who prefer theirs with a bit of added flavour. Offering naturally flavoured sprays and oils in Valencia orange, peppermint and raspberry, their products come in a range of strengths to suit you. (Worry not, purists – Holland & Barrett also carry the brand’s unflavoured capsules and sprays.)

Love Hemp 300mg CBD Spray Raspberry Containing all natural flavourings and organic MCT oil, Love Hemp’s spray is perfect for those looking to dip a toe in the world of CBD. Plus, it comes in an adorable recyclable glass bottle – so really, it’s a no brainer. AddCBD

The name tells you everything you need to know with this one – AddCBD is one of the most flexible ways to integrate CBD into your lifestyle. Whether you want to incorporate the cult product into your favourite food and drink, or add a dash of it to your skincare regimen, Holland & Barrett have you covered.

AddCBD Cosmetic Enhancer 1000mg Adding CBD into your skincare routine doesn’t have to mean ditching your favourite products in favour of new ones. Formulated to use with the products you already know and love, simply mix a few drops of AddCBD’s Cosmetic Enhancer with your favourite moisturiser and voilà! Pureis

Pureis products have been expertly researched and processed in a lab – resulting in ultra-pure CBD with 0% THC. (The psychoactive component of the hemp plant mentioned above.) Their products come in capsule, spray and drop form – with the choice of natural, spearmint and orange flavours in a variety of strengths.

Pureis® Ultra Pure CBD Advanced Absorption 20mg Free from plant toxins and pollutants, Pureis CBD capsules are CBD in its purest, most effective form. Pureis capsules can be taken any time of the day, with or without food; making for a flexible, premium CBD capsule that can be integrated into your life on your terms. Which CBD product is right for me?

With formats ranging from a daily capsule, to a few drops that can be added to your morning coffee, finding a form of CBD that befits your individual lifestyle couldn’t be simpler.

CBD comes in different strengths – you’ll notice this on a product’s packaging. (Sometimes this will be shown as a percentage, and sometimes it’ll be shown in milligrams.) Holland & Barrett always suggest starting at a lower level before building up to the recommended daily dosage.

Helpfully, the retailer offer some great CBD guidance on their Health Hub, and all of their in-store staff members are clued up on the topic – so if you’re thinking of giving it a go, just ask!

Note that CBD is not suitable for use during pregnancy, breastfeeding or by persons under the age of 18. Food supplements must not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet. Always read the label.

