Whilst the age-old maxim ‘new year, new you,’ never seems to age the focus on the ‘new’ has. More and more shoppers are keen to avoid overconsumption, committing instead to buy less, but better with vintage fashion sites and fashion rentals apps making doing so all the more accessible and inclusive.

A new year calls for a new approach so, we’ve teamed up with luxury-resale retailer Cudoni to offer one lucky Marie Claire reader a £500 voucher to spend on site.

Cudoni was founded with a singular objective, to simplify the luxury resale process. From clothing to jewellery, the site offers a seamless way to de-clutter your home, saving you time and extending the life of your pre-owned luxury pieces. Enabling shoppers to source rare designer finds, coveted pieces they might have missed the first time around and cult brands for less – think Prada bags, Louis Vuitton boots and Gucci accessories.

By giving second-hand items a second lease of life the shopping process is kept circular with each piece sold via Cudoni impeccably designed, made and meant to last a lifetime.

Simply enter via the form below and start manifesting the second-hand designer buys you could buy if you’re lucky enough to win the prize!

