NEW YSL All Hours Foundation promises all-day flawless looking skin

Find the best shade match and foundation finish with YSL



When it comes to immaculate coverage, is there a more winning makeup product than foundation? Luckily, YSL’s new and improved All Hours Foundation is the perfect formula to keep up with your fast-paced life.

One of the biggest makeup innovations of 2022, YSL All Hours Foundation is more powerful than ever before. Scientists at YSL Beauty have developed the brand’s first skin-fusing technology, where mineral pigments are encapsulated within an ultra-thin formula that forms a mesh-like structure over the face. Inspired by the texture of real skin, this cutting-edge discovery means that you can now build up to a full coverage finish that is comfortable and light-as-air.

Better still, YSL All Hours Foundation is 77% skincare based. Infused with hyaluronic acid, skin still feels nearly bare and looks softer, smoother and more hydrated*. Not only that, but the revolutionary formula is transfer proof, waterproof and sweat proof for an up to 24-hour** natural, matte makeup results all day and all night.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. 91.2% said the coverage lasted for up to 24 hours, while 82.3% agreed the colour remained true when first applied.

With a base that looks as if it’s been freshly applied no matter how long you’ve been wearing it, YSL All Hours Foundation is a new era of foundation technology.

How to choose your perfect shade of YSL All Hours Foundation

Of course, finding the right shade is half the battle when shopping for foundation. Unbeatable in texture, coverage and finish, YSL All Hours Foundation now comes in 40 shades. Using an extensive Global Beauty Study with 3000 participants, YSL Beauty has created a shade calibration protocol and an algorithm to scientifically craft the ideal All Hours shade range.

There is also a new three letter shade naming system. The first digit represents your skin tone – Light (L), Medium (M), Deep (D). The second digit represents your skin undertone. Cool (C): Your skin has hints of pink, blue or purple tones. Neutral (N): Your skin has a mixture of both warm and cool tones, or you find it difficult to determine. Warm (W): Your skin has hints of peach or yellow tones. Finally, the last digit represents shade intensity from 1 – 10.

Simply log onto the YSL Beauty’s Foundation Finder Tool to identify your perfect foundation match.

How to apply YSL All Hours Foundation

1. Start by prepping the skin with YSL’s number one primer Touche Eclat Blur Primer, an easy-to-use gel format for blurring and illuminating.

2. For a smooth, even finish, sweep the All Hours Foundation from the centre of the face outwards. For natural to medium coverage, use fingertips; if you prefer to build up to a higher coverage, use a foundation brush.

3. Dab a little All Hours Foundation onto areas where more coverage is needed to cover blemishes or an uneven skin tone.

4. Then apply the Touche Eclat Illuminating Concealer Pen over the top and gently tap the luminous formula over areas of the face where there is natural shadow.

* Consumer Test After 2 Weeks On 111 Women in US **Consumer test after 2 weeks on 111 women