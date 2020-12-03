Meet 2021’s sustainable diary. It’s made from rocks

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Notebooks have always been made of trees. Always. Bar those chunky ones your school friends bought back from their Duke of Edinburgh trips where they’d enthusiastically made their own notepads from elephants dung. Innovative but it didn’t quite catch on. So, when I heard about Karst, an Australian brand making notebooks from 100% recycled stone I was curious.

Made without any trees, bleaches or acids the sustainable brand’s paper is naturally light, bright and waterproof. With an incredible 60% lower carbon footprint than traditional paper pulp.

We’re all looking to make more mindful and sustainable choices in our lives, whether that’s by making our wardrobe more circular or, looking at how we can make our period’s green. Being kinder to the environment is something team Marie Claire are deeply passionate about. So, when I learnt that something as simple and everyday as a rock-paper substitute making such a positive impact I was inspired.

Started in Sydney when the founders asked one another two simple questions, ‘why do notebooks need to be made to be made from trees?’ And, ‘why does the third largest industry in the world need to be responsible for creating so much waste?’

Karst plant a tree for every book sold, through the One Tree Planted Foundation, so each delivery is 100% carbon offset. So, whether you’re into a4 or a5 sized pad. Or, like your paper lined, ruled, dotted or simply free from fuss. Karst have an option (or three!) for you. Letting you write your own story by creating your own bespoke notebook or pad. A truly bespoke gift for a loved one, or yourself.

With notebooks available from just £13.80, with free UK shipping on orders over $50 Australian dollars. There’s never been a better time to invest in the environment with a new set of sustainable stationery. I’m adding the lovely sage green pad and Karst’s 2021 planner to my basket.

Ticking the boxes on a practical level with tear-resistant, waterproof pages sections for goal-setting and reflection. As well as on an environmental level Karst’s 2021 Daily Planner is 100% recyclable and tree-free. Breaking the year into six-month increments in a unique two-volume format, with self-development themes and motivational quotes breaking up each day.

You can’t help but admire Karst’s future-forward initiative to leave the world better than we found it.