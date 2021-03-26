How to take your lockdown locks from lacklustre to glossy – A Virtual Beauty Shoot

Undoubtedly, our hair has suffered the stresses of the past year too, and could really use some TLC. But with a revitalising trip to the salon currently out of the question, having the best products to nourish, protect and preserve hair colour at home has never been more important.

Enter Authentic Beauty Concept: the vegan, sustainable haircare brand beloved by professional stylists across the globe.

“What I really love about this brand is that what they leave out of their products is as important as what they put in,” says Marie Claire Beauty and Style Director Lisa Oxenham.

“Across their range, their products are free from silicones and sulfate surfactants. Instead, they use vegan ingredients that are pure and carefully selected.”

But Authentic Beauty Concept’s kind to planet ingredients don’t make their products any less effective. They might go easy on the earth and the hair’s natural moisture, but they give long-lasting performance with pliable, easy-to-style textures.

Which is why we’ve partnered with Authentic Beauty Concept on a Virtual Beauty Shoot, step-by-step masterclass and live Q&A.

To help you achieve four incredible looks at home, Lisa is joined by award-winning hairstylist and UK ambassador for Authentic Beauty Concept Joseph Ferraro, and Brand Educator with all the product know-how Jerome Wilson.

Glow Up and add some serious shine

First up, Joseph and Jerome show us how to transform drab tresses into a contemporary, slicked-back style with some seriously enviable shine using Authentic Beauty Concept’s Glow range.

“Glow is great if your hair is dull and lacklustre,” says Lisa. “I love the way this hairstyle is pushed back because it makes it feel so slick and modern.”

Though Glow has been formulated with coloured hair in mind, any hair type that’s in need of some added gloss, shine and natural colour enhancement (i.e. most hair types), can take full advantage of its rich, illuminating ingredients list.

“It’s specifically for colour treated hair, but the range is so nourishing and rich that it will enhance the highs and lows of people’s natural hair, as well as protecting the longevity of coloured hair and making it pop,” explains Joseph.

So just how do you get the Glow look at home? Here, Joseph and Jerome walk us through it one step – and expert product – at a time.

Glow Up: Get the Look

Create the perfect blank canvas: Begin by washing hair with Authentic Beauty Concept’s Glow Cleanser. A cleansing shampoo that moisturises and preserves colour, its antioxidant and amino acid-rich cinnamon and date formula leaves hair sleek and shiny from the get-go.

Condition it out: Follow up with Authentic Beauty Concept’s Glow Conditioner to smooth and add moisture back into freshly washed hair and further enhance colour.

Hydrate: Gently towel dry hair, spray through the Hydrate Spray Conditioner, and comb through. This will help to detangle strands and add texture, elasticity and an all-important bounce back into the hair.

Volumise: Follow this with Authentic Beauty Concept’s Amplify Mousse – working it first through the roots and bringing down through the hair’s ends. Not only will this add body and grip to the hair, it will also protect it against blow-dry damage ahead of the next step.

Smoothly does it: To get a smooth, sleek finish, dry hair with a round brush – concentrating on getting lift at the roots. Use your brush to blow dry hair back off the face, particularly around the hairline.

Texturise: Once hair is completely dry, section hair and use a styling tong to create loose, imperfect waves.

Shape up: Let hair cool before taking a small amount of the Authentic Beauty Concept Shaping Cream in the palm of your hand, and working into your roots away from the face. This medium-hold styling cream helps to define the hair’s natural texture and wave, without causing it to lose its softness.

Amplify: Once the shaping cream has been worked through, apply another handful of the Amplify Mousse to the roots for a sleek, editorial look.

The perfect finish: Finally, spray Authentic Beauty Concept’s Working Hairspray through the hair to add a fine, flexible hold and keep the style in place.

