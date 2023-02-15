Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey

Trigger warning: this article contains sensitive content

Transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was killed on Saturday in what the police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Linear Park, Cheshire, during the day, found wounded on a path on Saturday afternoon.

Two teenagers have now been charged with Brianna's murder, with Cheshire Police confirming that a 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh were in custody.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial," announced Cheshire Police in a statement. "It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the tragic news of Brianna's death, her family released a statement via Cheshire Police, paying tribute to the "larger than life character".

"Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister," read the statement. "She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind."

The statement continued: "The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation. The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Candle-lit vigils have been held across the UK this week in Brianna Ghey's memory, with more planned for Wednesday evening. And a GoFundMe page (opens in new tab) set up for her family to help with funeral costs has raised over £88,000 in donations - over 20 times more than its original target.

We will continue to update this story.